Enchanted Forest to GlasGLOW: These are the best immersive sound and light walks to enjoy in Scotland this autumn

Fun for all the family, these immersive light and sound walks make the most of the beautiful autumnal colours and scenery in Scotland.

From the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, now in its 18th year, to one of the newest events - GlasGLOW in Glasgow’s west end, there’s something for all the family this autumn.

Combining themed light and sounds, these immersive walking events have gained popularity over the years, and encourage all to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of autumn in Scotland. Here are our pick of the best, all of which are available to book now.

The Enchanted Forest

When: 3 October - 3 November 2019

Tickets: £20 for adults, £10 for children 3-15

The 2019 event, entitled Cosmos, is inspired by the vastness and natural beauty of the skies above the forest. This year, the talented creative team are encouraging visitors to look up and be captivated by what they see.

Last year's GlasGLOW was a success and it set to be bigger this year. Picture: GlasGLOW

Visitors will follow the winding trail past mysterious Loch Dunmore deeper into the woods to explore the sights, sounds and scents of the cosmos. Combining breath-taking visuals, state-of-the-art technologies and an inspirational soundscape, the award-winning creative team are planning another spectacular event to wow audiences this autumn.

Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Faskally Wood, organisers The Enchanted Forest Community Trust use Scotland’s premier creative talents to produce a world-class show, which not only boosts the local economy but gives to charity partners every year.

This year’s Enchanted Forest will run from October 3 – November 3 at Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, with tickets on sale now.

GlasGLOW

New Lanark World Heritage Site and Double Take Projections present Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate this autumn.

When: 25 October - 3 November 2019

Tickets: £12-£16 for adults, £7-9 for children 3-15

Celebrate Halloween with a difference as GlasGLOW returns for another spooky show this October.

Last year saw 75,000 people step into the light for a sold-out GlasGLOW and this year 100,000 people are expected to enjoy the UK’s largest Halloween event.

With an entirely new show set to run from the 25 October till 3 November, when the clocks change and the dark nights draw in, GlasGLOW will transform The Botanic Gardens into a series of nine immersive worlds.

Organisers itison have assembled a world class production team and is increasing its investment to £750,000 (from £500,000 last year) to make this year’s show even bigger, better and glowier.



Shining Lives

When: 11 - 13 October and 17 - 20 October 2019

Tickets:£12 for adults, £6 for children

As a historic hub of learning and leisure, New Lanark World Heritage Site and Double Take Projections present ‘Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate’, an immersive sound and large-scale light installation illumination projecting images onto New Lanark’s building facades this autumn.

‘Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate’ will tell the story of The Fortune Ship Highlanders, beginning with their ill-fated voyage from Skye to North Carolina and travelling with them to a new life at New Lanark Cotton Mills.

Visitors are invited to journey through this story of ‘Fortune & Fate’ at the Shining Lives exhibition and watch as the 230-year-old iconic mill buildings bring to life characters who chose this path. The mill buildings act as the display surface for the historic images and video footage on a grand scale.

Brought to life by a soundtrack and lighting, the exhibition will showcase the lives of these individuals and how they started their new life at New Lanark Cotton Mills. Through this innovative event, the tangible and intangible heritage of New Lanark will be combined to capture imaginations and provide a unique interpretation of this famous site.



Illuminight with Lidl

When: 23 October – 17 November 2019

Tickets: £12.50 for adults, £6.50 for children under 16

Get ready for a space oddity as Illuminight with Lidl returns to Dean Castle Country Park in Kilmarnock for a third year. The show this year is titled Space and promises to take audiences on an intergalactic journey.



In only two years Illuminight with Lidl has welcomed over 80,000 visitors to Dean Castle County Park to experience one of the UK’s most spectacular illumination events.

As with the last two years, Dean Castle Country Park will be opening after dark with an enchanting outdoor light event. This unaccompanied tour of the grounds sees visitors following a designated route with installations, hands on activities, illuminations and lighting.



Midlothian Fire and Light Walk

When: 30 September – 6 October 2019

Tickets: £14 for adults, £9 for concessions

Get ready to immerse yourself in a magical world where fiery mayhem meets incredible light. The Midlothian Fire and Light Walk promises just that, as it returns for 2019.

Visitors are invited to experience Vogrie Country Park like never before in this interactive journey, which takes place just outside of Edinburgh. There will be dazzling light installations, fire performances and flame throwers, with surprises around every corner, this event is sure to keep the kids entertained. As well as this there will be workshops, live entertainment and food and drink on site.



