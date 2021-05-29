The bright lights of Edinburgh Zoo's Christmas Nights events will be making their return for a second year running, RZSS has announced.

Wildlife conservation charity the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland will be allowing guests to enjoy the colourful, Covid-safe and family-friendly Halloween and Christmas illuminated trails throughout October, November and December 2021.

Organisers from RZSS and partners NL Productions said they are “delighted” to be bringing Christmas Nights and Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular! to the capital later this year.

Jonathan Brown, events and experiences manager at RZSS, said: “We are so excited to be bringing Christmas Nights back for a second year this winter, taking visitors on an incredible voyage with stunning projections, twinkling fairy lights, candy canes, nutcrackers and much more.

“Our brand-new Halloween event, Edinburgh Zoo Spooktacular!, is a first for us and we cannot wait to welcome families this autumn. From witches and wizards to pumpkin patches and spiders, it is sure to be frightfully fun for all the family.”

Phil O’Halloran, Managing Director of NL Productions, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with RZSS and the team at Edinburgh Zoo once again to create Christmas Nights and a brand-new Halloween experience.

"Our design team are hard at work and both events promise to be something very special indeed.”

Edinburgh Zoo recently celebrated the return of giraffes to the site, the first time the creatures have been in the capital for 15 years.

Early bird tickets for both events and more information is available here.

