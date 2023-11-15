Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro.
Having said that, there are certainly some that are easier than others – and suitable for those who have less experience of scaling the heights.
Here are 11 Munros that can be walked by beginners.
1. Ben Lomond
Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland. Photo: Canva
2. Schiehallion
The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch. Photo: Canva
3. Ben Chonzie
Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb. Photo: Canva
4. Ben Hope
Scotland’s most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views. Photo: Canva