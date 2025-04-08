A few of the easier Scottish Munros to bag.A few of the easier Scottish Munros to bag.
Easiest Munroes in Scotland 2025: Here are 11 Scottish mountains to bag for beginners - including Ben Lomond

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:34 BST

You don’t have to be an expert mountaineer to scale these peaks.

Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro.

Having said that, there are certainly some that are easier than others – and suitable for those who have less experience of scaling the heights.

Here are 11 Munros that can be walked by beginners.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland.

1. Ben Lomond

Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland. Photo: Canva

The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch.

2. Schiehallion

The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch. Photo: Canva

Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb.

3. Ben Chonzie

Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb. Photo: Canva

Scotland’s most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views.

4. Ben Hope

Scotland’s most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views. Photo: Canva

