Dog Beach Bans 2023: Here are all the beaches in Scotland that have restrictions on adorable dogs

Summer is just around the corner, meaning thoughts are turning to heading to Scotland’s stunning coastline – but be aware that four-legged members of the family aren’t always welcome on sandy shores.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th May 2022, 11:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Most dogs love a trip to the beach - but they are not always welcome.
Scotland is a veritable treasure trove of amazing beaches – from long stretches of white sand to tiny idyllic coves hidden away from all but those in the know.

And with around 18,000 of coastline – including over 700 islands – it would take you a lifetime to explore them all.

Beaches are particularly popular with dog walkers, giving their adored pets a chance to stretch their legs, fetch sticks, meet friends, and take a dip in the water.

Scottish dog owners are lucky in that the vast majority of beaches are we.coming to four-legged members of the family, as long as people are careful to control and pick up after their pet.

But some places require dogs to be kept on leads or have a ban for some or all of the year.

Before you set out for an adventure, or book that dream coastal break with your pooch, here are the places that are less than welcoming to pooches.

Highlands

Achmelvich Bay – Dogs are not permitted on the beach during the peak tourist season and neither of the camping and caravan sites allow dogs.

Nairn East Beach – Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times.

Lothian

Aberlady Bay – Dogs are not permitted on the nature reserve.

Borders

Coldingham Bay – Dogs are allowed on the beach but must be kept on a lead from June to September.

Strathclyde

Lunderston Bay – Dogs are allowed all year round but not in the picnic area or children’s play area.

Tayside

Broughty Ferry Beach – Dogs are excluded from the western area of the beach between May 1 and September 30. The eastern beach is dog friendly all year.

