Dalkeith's Old Millhouse rural retreat given five-star rating by VisitScotland

The Old Millhouse in Dalkeith has been awarded a five-star rating by VisitScotland, the first for a self-catering property in Midlothian.

The house is situated in four acres of ancient woodland, with the River Esk providing a reminder of the house’s original purpose when built in 1703.

Often described as “one of Dalkeith’s best kept secrets”, the house was saved from near dereliction by Sally de Waard in 2012.

She said: “I’m constantly striving to improve our offering, update technologies and reduce our carbon footprint – it’s a labour of love!

“The vision from 2012 has become a reality. And it’s not just me who believes its special anymore, this five-star rating from VisitScotland has validated what I hoped was true.”