County sports tourism 'heroes' hailed at Scottish Game Fair
Eoghan Cameron, chairman of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), commended the winners of the Scottish Country Sports Tourism Awards 2024 for their outstanding contributions to Scottish tourism.
He highlighted the leadership of the winners in promoting responsible and sustainable tourism and their significant conservation efforts at the awards, which were held at the BASC stand at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.
The awards were organised by BASC’s Country Sport Scotland division.
Speaking after the awards, Mr Cameron said: “Each recipient sets a benchmark for excellence in responsible tourism practices and environmental stewardship, ensuring Scotland's continued appeal as a premier destination for country sports enthusiasts.
“Congratulations again to all of the winners and to all of those nominated in the awards.”
BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said the awards played a crucial role in recognising the dedication and excellence of those who have made outstanding contributions to the sector.
He said: “Country sports are a vital component of Scotland’s tourism industry and these awards are a testament to the relentless efforts and ingenuity of those who propel this sector forward.”
Neil Christison, regional director of VisitScotland, provided further insights into the broader impact of country sports on Scotland’s tourism economy.
He said: “Country sports contribute significantly to Scotland’s tourism economy. This sector not only attracts thousands of visitors from across the world, but also supports local communities, preserves natural habitats, and promotes responsible and sustainable tourism practices.”
Mr Christison also said the awards played a crucial role in acknowledging the tourism sector's importance and its potential for future growth.
Selena Barr, co-founder of Fieldsports Press and one of the award judges, said she was “honoured” to have been asked to help judge.
She said: “Country sports tourism plays a pivotal role throughout Scotland, so it is immensely important to shine a light on those that are going the extra mile.
“Top drawer game shooting, fishing and deer stalking is something that is universally associated with Scotland worldwide, so it makes sense from a marketing point of view to hold awards which further cement that in the minds of overseas tourists.”
Awards were presented to:
Best Sporting Estate 2024: Kingairloch Estate
Best Sporting Agency 2024: International Hunting Scotland
Best Sporting Innovator 2024: Twin Peakes Fly Fishing
Best Sporting Accommodation 2024: Buccleuch Arms
Best Sporting Retailer 2024: Campbell’s of Beauly
The following were Highly Commended at the ceremony for their contribution and excellence in the Country Sports Tourism Sector:
Findrack Sporting, Gordon Castle Estate, R Macleod & Son, SAC Sporting and Logiealmond Estate.
Comments
