The country’s hardest-working royal, Princess Anne arrived in the Capital by helicopter before heading to Port Edgar Marina.

As Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, the event provided the opportunity for Anne to meet with cadets and watch them as they paraded and got out on the water, enjoying boating, sailing, rowing and paddlesports activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to have welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to the opening of Port Edgar Boat Station and we see it as the first of many occasions our Admiral will be able to engage with cadets and support the valuable work taking place within the charity to launch young people for life, whatever their background,” said the CEO of Sea Cadets, Martin Coles CBE.

There's no official inauguration without a cake - and Princess Anne even helped slice it.

“Sea Cadets works with 14,000 young people across 400 units to broaden their horizons and create possibilities, helping young people to develop into resilient, confident young people.”

“In the current climate of global conflict and economic strife, not to mention the impact of the pandemic, our young people are facing more challenges than ever before, so investing in their future has never been more crucial. Our new residential boat station will provide ample opportunities for even more young people to enjoy boating and water sports, earn qualifications and take part in courses such as first aid, navigation and meteorology held on site.”

More than 80 cadets, including royal marines cadets and junior cadets from across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England participated in the opening event. Twelve cadets were able to represent the ‘Cadet Voice’ and discussed with their Admiral the issues most important to them.

Guests attending included Brigadier John Thomson QVRM TD PhD DL (Deputy Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh), Captain Neil Downing (Captain Sea Cadets) and Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB DL (President of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets), as well as representatives of the Royal Navy, youth, education and maritime sectors.

A nervous moment for all young sailors as their Admiral carries out an official inspection.

The Princess Royal has been an active supporter of the youth charity for many years, commissioning both the former and current Sea Cadets flagship, the TS Royalist.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions