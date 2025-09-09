1 . Large White

The Large White is the most common butterfly in the UK, according to the Big Butterfly Count 2025 - with 396,510 of them spotted. One of the group of butterflies commonly known as 'cabbage whites' - or the Pieridae family to give them their scientific name - the large white's caterpillars do indeed often feed on cabbage leaves so are not much liked by gardeners. They are fairly common in gardens across the Central Belt and Borders, though less so in the north of Scotland. The adults can be seen on the wing from April to December. | Canva/Getty Images