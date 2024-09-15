Edinburgh residents are blessed with a wealth of woodland on their doorstep – both in the Scottish capital itself and within a short drive or bus ride from the city centre.

Those who tramp around the trees during the autumn months should keep a lookout for wildlife, much of which becomes easier to see without the summer cover of foliage.

Animals that can be sighted include squirrels stocking up for winter and charismatic robins. Walkers can also listen out for the tell-tale sound of woodpeckers excavating nest holes or drilling for delicious grubs.

Those venturing into the outdoors at this time of year might even be lucky enough to see roe deer, which inhabit several city parks, including Corstorphine Hill.

And twilight walkers may enjoy close encounters with foxes, badgers and hedgehogs.

Here are 10 of the best walks around Edinburgh for leaf peepers and wildlife lovers.

River Almond The walkway following the RIver Almond from Cramond Brig to Cramond village takes in a variety of woodland, including beech, oak and sycamore. Taking around two hours to complete, it's glorious to see the budding leaves on the trees after a long winter.

Cammo Estate Sitting on the edge of the Capital, the 85-acre Cammo Estate is a country park offering miles of pretty woodland walks, along with a picturesque tower and the atmospheric ruins of Cammo House.

Corstorphine Hill One of the seven hills of Edinburgh, Corstorphine Hill has a wealth of woodland walks and it one of the most wildlife-rich parts of the Capital. There's also the bonus of stunning views over the city's skyline.

The Pentlands There are a number of wonderful wooded walks in the Pentlands. One of the prettiest and easiest to find is a track around Harlaw Reservoir - just follow the squirrel signs.