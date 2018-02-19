9 of Scotland's most underrated golf courses

The names St Andrews, Gleneagles and Carnoustie are well known to golfers worldwide, but Scotland is also home to a plethora of spectacular courses which go under the radar of most golfers. Here are nine of our favourite courses, which are criminally underrated.

Edzell Golf Club

Edzell is just one of the many fine golf courses dotted around Angus.

Lying beneath the foothills of the Grampian Mountains, in the pretty village of Edzell, the recently upgraded course is fabulously maintained.

The criminally underrated course's front nine's forgiving nature allows golfers to get into their stride, while the back nine offers a more fearsome - but enjoyable - challenge.

Visit: High Street, Edzell, DD9 7TF - edzellgolfclub.com

Shiskine Golf Course

Located on the enchanting Isle of Arran, Shiskine Golf Course offers players a terrific challenge in a unique setting.

The course consists of 12 holes, including challenging "blind" holes such as Himalayas and The Crow's Nest. If your game isn't up to scratch you can at least enjoy the marvellous views overlooking Kilbrannan Sound.

Visit: Shore Road, Blackwaterfoot, Isle of Arran, KA27 8HA - shiskinegolf.com

READ MORE - Just give Tiger Woods time, say Rory Mcilroy

Askernish

Once described as "the most natural golf course in the world", Askernish is neatly sketched into a quiet corner of South Uist.

Designed by Old Tom Morris, the course starts gently over its opening third, before taking on a merciless character. Few tees are as scenic as the courses seventh hole which provides dazzling views of Barra.

Visit: Askernish, Isle of South Uist, HS8 5SY - askernishgolfclub.com

Newburgh-on-Ythan

Situated in the shadow of the controversial Trump International Golf Links, Newburgh-on-Ythan provides pleasant views of the North Sea and the Sands of Forvie National Nature Reserve.

The course provides an enjoyable challenge to players with its blind holes and punch bowl greens. If visiting Royal Aberdeen, or Cruden Bay, consider stopping off at Newburgh-on-Ythan for an extra eighteen holes.

Visit: Beach Road, Newburgh, Ellon, AB41 6BY - newburghgolfclub.co.uk

Pitlochry

You'll have earned your drink at the nineteenth hole following a round at Pitlochry. Set over steep terrain in the foothills of the highlands, the Perthshire course offers delightful views of Tummel Valley.

The par-69 course is accessible for beginners, but also provides a challenge for more advanced players.

Visit: Golf Course Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5QY - pitlochrygolf.co.uk

Duff House Royal

Set outside Banff by the Moray Firth, Duff House Royal was once patroned by the Princess Royal Louise.

Today, the course is criminally underrated despite its charming setting and wonderful course.

The course itself is a pleasant combination of playful and challenging - count yourself lucky if the River Deveron doesn't claim one or two of your balls.

Visit: The Barnyards, Banff, AB45 3SX - duffhouseroyal.com

READ MORE - Gullane ruled out as Scottish open venue in 2019 and 2020

Letham Grange

Letham Grange's tree-lined course has earned itself the nickname "Augusta of the North" in some quarters.

Though the nickname is typically delivered with tongue-firmly-in-cheek, Letham is a course that can only be tamed by a thinking golfer. The course's unique combination of challenging holes provides golfers a round to remember.

Visit: Colliston, Angus, DD11 4RL - lethamgrangegolfclub.co.uk

Elgin

Elgin is regarded by many Scottish golfers as one of the country's finest inland courses in the country.

Located in the northeast, the immaculate course offers a firm, but fair, challenge to golfers of all skills. The course's 17th hole is protected by no less than seven sizable bunkers.

Visit: Hardhillock, Birnie Road, Elgin, IV30 8SX - elgingolfclub.com

Strathpeffer Spa

Situated in the spa village of the same name, Strathpeffer offers some of the best views in Scottish golf. To the east players can admire the Cromarty Firth, while to the west stand the towering Fannich Hills.

The course's opening hole is an extraordinary 333-yard par four which offers one of the deepest drops on any hole in Scotland.

Visit: Golf Course Road, Strathpeffer, IV14 9AS - strathpeffergolf.co.uk

