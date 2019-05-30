8 adventure hen do ideas in Scotland

Organising a hen do can be a nightmare but for adventurous types, Scotland is a dream. We choose the most adrenaline-fuelled options for hen weekends in a range of stunning locations.

Flying Fever Paragliding School, Arran

Adrenaline junkies will love a day of paragliding on the stunning isle of Arran. It’s not just for the fainthearted - fearful paragliders can choose from a Tandem flight or a ‘Funday’ solo flight with the Flying Fever Paragliding School. Arran has over 30 flying sites but it is weather-dependent. Hen parties can stay at the lavish Auchrannie resort nearby.

A glamping dome at Loch Tay (Picture: Loch Tay Highland Lodges)

Glamping in Perthshire

The Loch Tay Highland Lodges Glamping Domes are perfect for a Perthshire hen weekend. Situated on the banks of Loch Tay, each dome sleeps two people and has a wood burning stove and bean bags and some of them even have wood-burning eco hot tubs. Hen parties also get access to their own private BBQ and picnic area and big groups can hire the fire pit. Loch Tay offers white-water rafting, quad biking and sailing for adventurous hens.

Xtreme Karting, Falkirk

Xtreme Karting in Falkirk are old hands at hen and stag parties and promise a fun afternoon for racer girls. Costumes are available for you to dress up while you speed round the track in these professionally run Grand Prix-style events. The top drivers will receive medals after five adrenaline-packed heats.

Murder Mystery Evening, Scotland-wide

Double-dealing brides and hens intent on subterfuge will love a noir-inspired evening. Blue Murder Events offer fantastic nights of 'whodunnit' fun in snazzy hotels around Scotland with a three course meal included. There are several themes to choose from, from masquerade to The Grand set in 20s Vienna. The events can be held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen or Dundee.

White Water Rafting, Edinburgh

Get the best of both worlds with a day spent white water rafting on the River Tummel and an evening in the city. You can also choose from river bugging, canyoning and paintball and the company can add on more classic hen-do activities for you such as spa treatments, naked butlers and cocktail making.

Paragliding on Arran (Picture: Flying Fever Paragliding School)

Adventure Hen Party Day, Winton Estate, East Lothian

Winton Castle offer hen parties an exciting range of activities all rolled into one day. On the scavenger hunt, teams of hens are blindfolded, driven to a far corner of the estate and left to find their own way back, with a nature treasure hunt along the way. At base camp the activities are clay pigeon shooting, archery, 4x4 driving and quad biking. In the afternoon there's a hen Highland Games with all the traditional stands of tossing the caber, wheatsheaf throwing and hay-bale rolling, finishing with the ultra-competitive tug’o’war. The day includes a tasty BBQ lunch.

Galloway Activity Centre, Dumfries & Galloway

At the Galloway Activity Centre in south-west Scotland you can enjoy laser tag, stand-up paddle boarding, wobbly waterpark, windsurfing, kayaking, mountain biking, climbing, archery, sailing and a water slide for a very buzzy hen do. Hens can choose from a quick blast on their choice of activities or an inclusive weekend package. They have a range of accommodation from Mongolian Yurts to Eco Bothies with hot tubs.

Canyoning in the Highlands

Active Highs offer hen weekends with plenty of adventure. Canyoning is one of the fastest growing adventure sports in Europe and involves getting kitted up in a thermal neoprene specialist canyoning suit, taking a short hike to the top of a mountain stream and jumping into it, sliding down flumes, jumping from cliffs and abseiling over waterfalls. They also do funyakking and river rafting safari trips.