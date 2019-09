As long as the wedding is conducted by a religious official, registrar or non-religious Humanist Society Scotland celebrant, it's legally binding in Scotland. Here are some of the most weird and wonderful places that couples have hosted their weddings across the country.

1. Alpaca farm, Innerleithen Alpaca fan? Youre in luck - one Scottish couple are now offering weddings on their alpaca farm in Innerleithen. You can even use them as ring bearers - if you dare.

2. Corsewall lighthouse, Galloway Scottish couples who love being near the sea have hosted their weddings at Corsewall Lighthouse in the North Rhinns of Galloway, which, on clear days, offers views of the Irish coast.

3. Isle of Skye One brave couple decided to get married in strong winds and lashing rain on the Isle of Skye in 2018. The brides dress reportedly got covered in mud, but the scenery was gorgeous.

4. Scottish bothies Several couples have chosen to tie the knot at Scotlands bothies, since there are no laws prohibiting outdoor marriage.

