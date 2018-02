Have your say

We asked our readers to share photos showcasing Scotland at its very best - and we weren’t disappointed.

VIEW THE GALLERY HERE

Followers on our Destination Scotland Facebook page, shared their favourite snaps from across the nation.

Here are just a few of the many great photos that were submitted.

Destination Scotland is a group run by the The Scotsman aiming to celebrate the outstanding beauty of our nation and the vibrancy of its culture. Visit and join the page here.