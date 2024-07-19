Locations from Ullapool to St Andrews and Nairn to Portpatrick have featured in the list, which is compiled annually by consumer magazine Which?.

Each place is rated by holidaymakers on a number of features, including scenery, its seafront or pier, beaches, peace and quiet, tourist attractions, shopping, food and drink, parking and value for money.

Scotland’s top-rated coastal destination is described as “wonderfully scenic”, gaining five stars in the seafront, beaches, scenery and tourist attractions categories and four stars for shopping and food and drink.

To give you a clue, this historical university town has roots stretching back to medieval times, is known as the ‘home of golf’, boasts the ruins of an ancient castle and cathedral and is blessed with the sort of golden sandy beaches you find in the tropics.

Best in Scotland

As well as the best in Scotland, the east-coast beauty spot clinched runner up across the whole of the UK.

Nationwide, it wasn’t just the most famous seaside destinations which gained the highest overall scores from the judges.

The poll saw many lesser-known destinations beating more popular tourist hotspots to the top of the league.

Coastal gems from all four nations were featured in the survey, with Bamburgh in Northumberland crowned outright winner with a score of 86 per cent.

Portmeirion in the Gwynedd region of Wales came in at second place with 83 per cent, followed by the historical Fife town of St Andrew in third with 82 per cent.

Portstewart in Derry, the favourite in Northern Ireland, came in at 17th place in the chart with 76 per cent.

Something for everyone

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “From wild, unspoilt stretches of remote coastline to charming traditional bucket-and-spade resorts, the UK’s seaside towns offer something for everyone.

“While you may have your own favourite coastal spot, this year’s survey shows that it’s worth looking beyond the most famous resorts this summer, to the lesser-visited hidden gems in every corner of the UK.”

More than 4,700 people took part in the latest Which? survey, reporting their experiences of UK seaside towns in the last year.

1 . St Andrews, Fife The "wonderfully scenic" and historical Fife town of St Andrews has been voted Scotland's best seaside town, with a rating of 82% for its attractive beach and scenery and good range of tourist attractions, shopping options and places to eat and drink Photo: VisitScotland

2 . Crail, Fife Crail achieved an overall rating of 77%, with five stars for both scenery and peace and quiet Photo: Jamie Callaghan

3 . Nairn, Highland The town of Nairn, with its long stretches of golden sands at East Beach, scored 75% overall - with five stars for 'peace and quiet' and scenery. What's more, the picturesque town s one of the driest and sunniest places in Scotland Photo: Mary and Angus Hogg (via Wikimedia Commons)

4 . North Berwick, East Lothian With a score of 74%, North Berwick is one of the favourite seaside locations - holidaymakers rated both its pier and scenery with five stars Photo: Ilona Amos