12 beautiful bluebell woods in Scotland to visit now

This delicate flower creates a colourful blanket from April, with the season reaching its peak in May. Around half of all the world’s bluebell’s are found in the UK, and our native species is protected. This means that walkers are urged to take care when passing through a crop of the flowers, especially within woodland as these blooms will have been there for a long time. For everything you need to know about different species and fun facts, visit The Woodland Trust.
2. Glen Finglas (Brig o Turk) Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park
