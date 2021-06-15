11 places you can enjoy trekking with cute alpacas in the beautiful Scottish countryside
Going for a calming walk with one of the world’s most adorable animals is something all the family can enjoy this summer.
Alpaca trekking is a relatively new attraction for those wanting to experience the Scottish countryside in the company of the playful and friendly South American mammals.
It’s a growth industry and there are now numerous places all over the country – from the Borders to the far north of Scotland – that offer treks, walks, alpaca picnics, meet-and-greets, feedings and other alpaca-related experiences.
Expect to be introduced to an animal selected to match your personality and size, before taking the alpaca on a walk with other trekkers.
Originally from Peru, alpacas are naturally gentle, intelligent, and extremely observant, making for perfect walking companions.
They can also be mischievous, so be prepared for amusing incidents, and are naturals when it comes to terrific selfies.
Many of these organisations also offer private bookings – what could be more romantic than having a alpaca as a ring bearer at your wedding?
Here are 11 places where you can enjoy memorable alpaca experiences.
