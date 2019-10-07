10 things that annoy Scottish people about Edinburgh
Edinburgh has a lot of great attributes - its art, its culture, its history. But there are plenty of things about the capital city that Scots like to complain about, too.
Do any of these things really get under your skin?
1. The tourists
While tourists across the UK can have a reputation for being annoying, the crown needs to go to Edinburgh tourists - especially during the Fringe. You may think they can't be that bad - you'd be wrong.
As good as the university is, the students of Edinburgh Uni have quite the reputation as being stuck up, relying on the bank of mum and dad and having a penchant for red trousers. No one wants to hear about your "gap yah".
Toting the most expensive pint in Scotland, Edinburgh is not the place to go if you're looking for a cheap night out. It seems a lot of places liked the hiked up drinks prices of the Fringe and decided to keep them all year round
While we may not like it when other places make fun of our national instrument, we're allowed to get annoyed at the sheer numbers of bagpipers blaring on every free corner of the city - how about some peace and quiet?