10 of the best spots in Scotland for stargazing

At just just 68 people per square km, Scotland's population density is one of the lowest in Europe - making it the perfect place for stargazing.
The country is home to several "Dark Sky Parks" - areas with very low levels of light pollution to allow the clearest views of the night sky. We've rounded up some of the best parks and spots for seeing the stars in all their glory.
1. Moffat
In 2016 Moffat was awarded Dark Sky Community Status after night-sky-friendly lighting was rolled out in the town. Here you'll be able to see at least 17 of the stars that make up the four corner points of Orion.
Kintyre is a particularly special stargazing spot due to the fact that the Milky Way is often visible from its west coast. West Kintyre Stargazers often hold stargazing events and talks that you can attend.
The picturesque Isle of Skye is blessed with nine Dark Sky Discovery Sites which are all perfect for stargazing. In winter, you may even be lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights if you're in the right spot.