NXT UK in Glasgow: how to get tickets and everything you need to know about the WWE wrestling event

NXT UK – the British arm of the WWE’s NXT brand which sees the best wrestlers from the UK scene compete for glory – is coming to Glasgow in April, writes Alex Nelson

On Friday 19 and Saturday 20 April, the brightest young stars from the biggest wrestling company in the world’s United Kingdom division will take over the Braehead Arena.

It’s the first time NXT UK has come to Scotland, and it’s expected that several of NXT UK’s Scottish performers will be in action at the April tapings, including the “Scottish Supernova” Noam Dar, bruiser brothers Joe and Mark Coffey, women’s star Isla Dawn, Kenny Williams and Wolfgang.

Expect them to get rapturous ovations from the crowd as they make their way down to the ring for their match-ups.

No matches or performers have been confirmed at this stage, and with NXT UK tapings taking place this weekend (22 and 23 February) in Coventry, the landscape of the division could be all change with new rivalries and storylines.

But you can safely assume that the division’s major stars – current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, fan favourite tag-team Moustache Mountain, Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and the hard-hitting German newcomer WALTER will all be making an appearance.

NXT UK womens champion Toni Storm (Image: WWE)

What is NXT UK?

NXT UK is the WWE’s newest weekly showcase of grappling, an offshoot of the company’s successful, US-based NXT division.

After several high-profile, one-off special shows throughout 2017 and 2018, the weekly edition showcasing the brightest and best newcomers from the UK’s booming independent wrestling scene debuted in October 2018.

Multiple episodes are taped at each live show – which usually take place a month or two apart – which are then broadcast each week on the WWE Network (the wrestling titan’s in-house streaming service) on Wednesday evenings at 8pm.

With the shows taping a good few weeks in advance of their eventual broadcast dates, you might want to stay off social media if you’re unable to make the live show and want to catch up on the action at home: spoilers will be out there.

Further tapings have been announced following the Glasgow shows: NXT makes its now annual stop at Download Festival on 14 – 16 June, and Plymouth hosts a set of tapings at the Pavilions on 19 and 20 July.

NXT was once considered the WWE’s ‘developmental’ brand, where rookies and newcomers honed their craft before being called up to appear on the wrestling giant’s more major shows.

It quickly became the sleeper hit of the company’s output, and now high-profile darlings of the independent wrestling scene regularly sign up to put on spectacular bouts that arguably outshine those delivered by the company’s more veteran stars.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Glasgow tapings went on sale at 10am this morning (22 February), and are available from braehead-arena.co.uk.

They are priced between £17.85 and £55.85 (not including booking fees), and a package that includes a Meet & Greet with some of the stars costs £108.10.

They’re expected to sell quickly, so you’ll want to get a move on to secure yours.