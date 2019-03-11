NB Distillery in Scotland is now offering a bottle refill service on gin, whisky and rum

NB Distillery will top up your old bottles - and it's cheaper than buying a new one

by Alex Nelson

A Scottish distillery is offering a bottle refill service for lovers of gin, whiskey and rum.

North Berwick's NB Distillery is offering booze fans the chance to take their empties to be refilled with their favourite tipple, in an effort to cut down on waste and pollution.

The distillery has always carried an eco-friendly ethos - using solar panels at a custom-built premises to power the distillation process and collecting rainwater to run the condensers. Now customers can take their empty bottles of NB Distillery booze back to have them topped up.

It will be cheaper than buying a new bottle, and better for the environment.

Fill up whenever you like

"Our aim is simple and that’s to do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint,’ owner Vivienne Muir told Metro.

"Many people keep hold of their empty NB bottles as they think they are too nice to throw away, so we felt it was quite appropriate to offer a refill service."

The distillery will be holding an official refill Saturday every month, but Muir confirmed that "people can come and fill up their bottles any time."

In a further effort to curb their carbon emissions, the distillery has recently switched from a bottle manufacturer in Italy to one in the UK, to reduce the environmental impact of transportation.

"We think more companies should adopt this refill policy," said Muir.

"We definitely want to feel more eco-friendly next time we restock the booze cabinet."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, inews