National Theatre of Scotland to adapt Makar Jackie Kay's memoir

The National Theatre of Scotland will adapt Scots Makar Jackie Kay’s memoir on tracking down her biological parents, turn a Glasgow office block into a theatre and stage a series of plays on Scotland’s relationship with Europe in the final hours before Brexit in 2019.

Next year’s programme will include a stage version of The Panopticon, Jenni Fagan’s best-selling debut novel inspired by her experiences of the Scottish care system and a show in which leading disabled performers will depict a series of Elvis impersonators to “tackle the myth of how bodies should be and have been trained to be.”

Hit shows returning include director Joe Douglas's new adaptation for Dundee Rep of the classic 1970s play The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, and My Left Right Foot - The Musical, one of this year’s big award winners at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Published in 2010, Kay’s memoir Red Dust Road charts a journey that begins as a Glasgow schoolgirl when she realises her skin is a different colour to mother and father.

The book explores Kay’s experiences of growing up as a mixed-race Scot and her effors to find first her Highland mother and then her Nigerian father around 20 years later.

Playwright Tanika Gupta, who was born in London the year after her parents arrived from Calcutta in India, will be adapting Kay’s book for the NTS production of Red Dust Road, which will premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival in August.

Artistic director Jackie Wylie said: “In 2019 the National Theatre of Scotland is focusing on major Scottish artists, creating major new works that explore the vital questions facing all of us both as Scots and as global citizens.

"What Scottish theatre can do like no other national culture is tackle the big questions of our times, with a unique sense of joy and a love of communal celebration.

“Touring remains at the heart of our commitment to audiences across Scotland and beyond. In 2019, 20 productions will be touring to theatre venues, schools, community centres, and pop up performance spaces.

“We will also take the work of Scottish artists throughout the UK and internationally to New York, Montreal, Virginia, Kentucky and Lisbon.

“We are proud to be without walls - we have partnerships in our DNA, and we aim for our collaborations to be as diverse as Scotland’s ever changing populace.”