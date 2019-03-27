Nando's is giving away free food for the next four weeks

Have your say

Fans of a cheeky Nando's can rejoice this week after the PERi-PERi chicken restaurant announced a huge give-away of free food.

Celebrating their long-running loyalty scheme, chicken fans are being given the numerous chances to win free food from the company.

£13 million worth of chicken up for grabs

The company announced they have 1.8 million rewards of free food sitting on unused Nando's reward cards, equivalent to £13 million of delicious chicken.

For the next four weeks, special Nando's billboards in Manchester and London will have massive gift cards attached for customers to rip down and take into a restaurant.

Each of them will give the lucky winner a free meal for them and nine friends.

Flash deals on Instagram

For those not in Manchester or London, the chance to win free food has not disappeared.

Flash deals will appear on the Nando's Instagram ready to be screen-grabbed for the lucky diners.

Peel-able loyalty cards will also appear on billboards in Birmingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, Glasgow and Bristol.

Nando’s fans in London and Manchester should look out for billboards in Bethnal Green and Manchester Printworks between 29 and 31 March, and also in White City (4 to 6 April) between the hours of 11:30am and 7pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm and 7pm on Sunday.

All other locations will be teased on Nando’s social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, visit nandos.co.uk/rewards