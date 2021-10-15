Young Scotsman readers can win the chance to quiz Boris Johnson

The Young UK Climate Challenge initiative will offer selected readers the chance to travel to London to quiz Boris Johnson in person on climate change, at a specially organised Downing Street press conference.
Other entrants will have their video questions played at the event, to take place on 25 October, or see their suggested climate solutions shared across our platforms during the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.
Winners are set to be joined by young people from across the United Kingdom, as part of the initiative being promoted across JPIMedia's titles.
Entrants should simply type first.news/younguk into their web browser to find out how to send their questions, which can be written or filmed on a mobile phone.