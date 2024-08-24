The rules are changing, so be prepared to provide biometric data apply for visas, says Martyn James

Planning on going to Europe in the coming year? Well fasten your seatbelts, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Well, a little less smooth than it once was.

After Brexit, there’s already been something of a kerfuffle about the maximum time non-residents can spend in the EU. At the moment, the maximum timescale is a total of 90 days in a 180-day period without an appropriate permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, two new entry requirements are being introduced soon which will mean you’ll have to provide more ID to enter the EU – and you’ll also need to apply for a visa waiver too.

You will need provide your name, travel documents and biometric data, including fingerprints, to fly to Europe from 10 November this year (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

If you’re packing your bags for your holiday while you're reading this, don’t panic! The new rules aren’t in place yet. But here’s everything you need to know about what to expect in the not-to-distant future.

If you’re traveling to an EU country (plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) you’ll need to provide more information that will allow you to be identified as you travel to or between other countries in the EU zone.

The EES is a new system that will record these details when you travel to the EU. You’ll need to register your name, travel document and biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) amongst other things. Over time, this should make traveling between countries quicker and the system will mean your passport won’t need to be stamped. Registering is free too.

But… given the post-Brexit queues that we are already seeing at passport control, can you spot what the problem might be when the EES is introduced? The system has already been much delayed but is now pencilled in to begin on 10 November 2024. You will be required to provide the data on the first occasion you travel after its introduction. The biggest delays are expected to be at ports where the processing time for people in cars is estimated to be around ten minutes. I think that’s a bit optimistic.

So expect to add on a bit more travel time after the EES is introduced to allow for the new rules. At present, it’s expected that you’ll provide your data at border control. However, some more practical options are being considered. For example, if you are travelling by Eurostar you should be able to register with the EES at designated kiosks (not run by Eurostar) at St Pancras on the day of travel, before you go through security.

The EES will ultimately make travel to and between EU countries easier at border control. However, if you have strayed over your 90-day EU limit it’s going to be abundantly clear, so keep an eye your time spent in the EU if you are a regular traveller.

Back in 1972 the UK ratified the treaty that led to us joining the European Union. That means there are generations of Brits who have never had to apply for a visa to travel abroad (or Europe at least). That’s all going to change soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a travel authorisation that will be required for citizens from many non-EU locations (including the UK) to enter 30 European countries. The ETIAS will cost €7 and should only take a few minutes to apply for. Applications should be processed ‘in minutes’ in most cases, though this could sometimes be extended to 14 days. You can apply online, but not yet!

You’ll need to make sure all the details on your approved ETIAS are correct or you could get turned away at the border. Your ETIAS travel authorisation will be linked to your passport – but if you forgot to apply, you’ll get turned away.

The visa waiver scheme is predicted to be in place for Summer 2025, which means if you’re booking a holiday for next year, you’ll need to have applied for ETIAS in advance of your trip AND you’ll need to be processed for EES too.