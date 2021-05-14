UK retailer Debenhams was once a staple of the high street in towns and cities across the UK.

But after 242 years trading, the department store once synonymous with city centre shopping trips will close its doors for the final time in 2021.

The closure of its remaining 49 shops will signal the end of an era for another iconic retailer, after John Lewis and House of Fraser have already closed many stores across the UK.

Closure of the remaining Debenhams stores signals the end of an era for one of the high street’s historic retailers. (Pic: Getty Images)

Here’s when the final Debenhams stores close for good in the UK…

When will the last Debenhams stores close?

The shutters have already come down on the majority of Debenhams stores across the UK following a closing down sale to shift millions of pounds worth of stock.

The sale of items is part of the liquidation process which will see the eventual closure of all of Debenhams’ 118 stores after Boohoo bought the brand but not the bricks and mortar.

Two final waves of store closures will occur on Wednesday 12 May and Saturday 15 May 2021.

Which are the last Debenhams stores to close?

The final wave of closures will see many of Debenhams’ big stores in Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham Bullring all close on Saturday 15 May 2021.

The full list of stores closing for good on this date are: Basildon Basingstoke Belfast Birmingham Bullring Brighton Bristol Bromley Cardiff Chelmsford Cheshire Oaks Colchester Coventry Exeter Hanley Lakeside Leeds White Rose Liverpool Manchester Manchester Trafford Meadowhall Merry Hill Newcastle Newry Plymouth Romford Rushmere Sheffield Swansea

Why is Debenhams closing its stores?

The closure of its stores came after a long financial struggle deepened by the Covid pandemic which saw lockdowns enforced across the UK to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

In April 2020, a month into the first lockdown brought on by coronavirus restrictions, Debenhams entered administration for the second time in 12 months and would not recover.

For a long time JD Sports were understood to be in pole position to buy the struggling retailer only for its parent company Arcadia to go into administration, forcing the sports chain to pull out.

After going into liquidation in December 2020, Debenhams was bought by online fashion retailer Boohoo who wanted its website but not its stores, sparking in excess of 12,000 job losses.

Is the Debenhams closing down sale still ongoing?

There are big discounts to be had on Debenhams stock as the administrators look to recover as much money as they possibly can before the final stores close.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“With up to 80% off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

“Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.