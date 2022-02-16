What does high inflation mean? What happens when inflation rises and what it means for Scotland

UK inflation has stayed at a near 30-year high after rising further in January as Britain remains in the grip of a tightening cost-of-living squeeze, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December and remaining at the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

The ONS said the cost of clothes and footwear pushed inflation higher last month, with the lowest January discounts in shops since 1990.

But inflation is soaring across the economy, with CPI already more than double the Bank of England’s 2% target and expected to hit 7.25% in April – the highest level since August 1991.

Rising energy prices and fuel costs have been the biggest factors in driving inflation up to near 30-year highs, though food and drink prices and many everyday essentials have also been on the rise.

But what does inflation actually mean, and how does it affect you on a day-to-day basis?

What does inflation mean?

In terms of economics, inflation refers to a general increase in prices and a fall in the purchasing value of money.

When the general price of items rises during inflation but the value of money stays the same, consumers can buy fewer items and goods for the same monetary sum.

On a small scale, inflation can be good for the economy, as it encourages shoppers to buy goods sooner, boosting businesses in the country.

This has also been shown to improve productivity not just for businesses, but also for workers.

What does high inflation mean?

High inflation, therefore, is when prices for goods and items is unusually high.

Shoppers can therefore get less for their money when purchasing.

Although a little inflation can be positive, it can also damage individual finances, depending on the circumstances.

High inflation is also generally bad for savers, as low interest rates combined with rising inflation means that there is less chance of seeing a return on money in savings accounts and investments.

On Thursday February 3rd, the Bank of England stated that consumer price inflation is likely to peak at around 7.25% in April 2022, up from 5.4% in December 2021.

What happens when inflation rises?

When inflation rises, the cost of living goes up, as confirmed by the Office for National Statistics this year.

The purchasing power of individuals is also reduced, especially when interest rates are lower than inflation.

In this case, as the Bank of England has stated it may need to increase interest rates in the coming months, this is a real possibility.

Interest rates often increase during periods of high inflation because lenders demand higher interest rates as compensation for the loss in purchasing power and value of the money they will be paid in the future.

As a result, savers may suffer and households may find it harder to stay within their budgets.

The Bank of England has warned the public about the worst hit to household finances for at least 32 years, forecasting that disposable incomes, post tax and inflation, will fall by around 2% in 2022.

Britons are facing a triple whammy threat this spring, with Ofgem hiking its annual energy price cap by nearly £700 in April on top of widespread inflation due to recent supply chain pressures and the Government’s national insurance increase.

Figures on Tuesday revealed salary rises are already lagging behind inflation, with total pay growth up by 4.3% for the quarter to December, far below CPI.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far resisted growing calls for his tax rise to be postponed, instead offering support including a state-funded £200 discount on energy bills in October, which households will need to repay eventually.

Do Bank of England interest rates affect Scotland?

Interest rates set by the Bank of England affect lending and mortgage rates across the UK, including Scotland.