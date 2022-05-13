Twitter sale: Elon Musk puts £34.5 billion deal 'on hold' over fake and spam accounts

Elon Musk has said his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” over details around the number of spam and fake accounts present on the site.

By Stephen Wilkie
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:43 am

The billionaire Tesla owner agreed a £34.5 billion deal to take over the social media giant last night, pledging to improve free speech on the site and remove fake accounts.

But in a new tweet, Mr Musk said the deal was now on holding “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.

His tweet linked to a report published earlier this month which said Twitter estimates spam and fake accounts comprise less than 5% of its daily users.

The world's richest man: Elon Musk

Mr Musk – who is reportedly worth £219bn – has not offered any further details on his thinking.

