The Scotsman Conferences: Retire Better: How Do I Do It?

Double check: with so many risk factors and variables to consider, the webinar audience was urged to “review, review, review” pension arrangements

Constant monitoring of your assets is vital to mitigate the financial risks of retirement, according to experts from Johnston Carmichael Wealth.

The firm staged a webinar in conjunction with The Scotsman Conferences on Wednesday, hosted by broadcaster and journalist Kim McAllister.

Ross Leckridge, a chartered financial planner at Johnston Carmichael Wealth, was asked at the online event – Retire Better: How Do I Do It? – about the main risks people had to be aware of when planning their retirement.

Left to right: Rory Brand , Ross Leckridge and Stuart Walker of Johnston Carmichael Wealth speaking at the Retire Better: How Do I Do It? webinar

“Running out of money is the biggest risk for most people,” he said. “That’s why I still talk to people about annuities, not necessarily a popular option and a bit of a dirty word to some.

“However, if you can show them a plan where it’s maybe just a bit of an annuity, to help plug gaps, you’re less likely to run out of money later on.”

Leckridge also highlighted inflation as a key problem. “People underestimate, all the time, the effect of inflation,” he said. “If you sign up for something that gives you a fixed, non-increasing income for the rest of your life, that will reduce your buying power 20 to 30 years from now.”

Investments were another risk, he explained: “Investments don’t always perform as you expect, but there’s also sequencing risk, which is basically about the returns not happening at the times you want them to.

Ross Leckridge

“If you’ve just retired, and the market falls 30 per cent, that has a completely different impact on your plan than the same30 per cent fall happening 15 years into retirement – it’s about when the returns come, not just what the returns are.”

The final risk underlined by Leckridge was legislative change. “You could come up with a plan that works absolutely perfectly today, and you’ve taken into account income tax rates, personal allowances, inheritance tax, nil-rate band and all the rest of it. Then the Chancellor comes along and says ‘I’m changing the income tax rate, I’m getting rid of that allowance, putting up this rate over here’, and suddenly the plan doesn’t quite work anymore. So legislative changes are a risk to your plan, because they can move the goalposts.”

The only way to approach this was to constantly review your plan, stressed Leckridge’s colleague Stuart Walker, head of planning at Johnston Carmichael Wealth.

Walker urged people to think very carefully about what they wanted in retirement, bearing in mind that final-salary pension schemes are largely a thing of the past, meaning individuals are having to pay more attention to their retirement savings these days.

“For me, it’s less about life expectancy and more now about what people expect from their lives,” he said. “Historically, it was always about age. You got to 60 or 65 and stopped working. Now it’s about ‘can I afford to retire?’ We get asked that an awful lot – and it’s about how you accumulate funds to create the retirement you want.”

Walker explained that reliance on final salary pension schemes had hugely diminished and individuals were having to take much more responsibility.

“If you were fortunate enough, ten years ago, you could put £255,000 of your money in one single tax year into your pension. That’s down £40,000 – a huge drop.

“The other thing is what you can accumulate; we had a lifetime allowance of £1.8 million ten years ago, that’s come down to around £1m.”

Walker pointed out that there is a huge amount of choice available in retirement planning, and encouraged people to cut through the chatter about all the options.

“Be very careful to block off some of that noise, and make the best decisions for you as an individual and your family. It requires a huge amount of planning and discipline to be able to create the lifestyle that you are looking for.

“Take control. Make a plan, and ensure you keep reviewing that plan on a regular basis. Plan, and then review – and keep reviewing.”

Walker described the huge changes in the pensions landscape, from annuities to pensions “simplification”, and flexible draw-down in 2006, and then “pension freedom” in 2015, which opened up the opportunity to draw-down pensions income when and how you wished.

He said this meant advisers often had to “save clients from themselves” by ensuring they didn’t deplete pension pots too quickly.

However, there were significant benefits too, Walker stressed: “All of a sudden, there was no death benefit charge on pension funds. So we’re finding most clients are spending non-pension assets first and leaving the pension to last, because there’s a huge pot of money free from inheritance tax which can be passed down to the next generation.”

Kirsti Macdonald, a technical specialist with Johnston Carmichael Wealth, told the event that pre-retirement planning was a “lifelong process”.

She added: “It’s never too early to start. The more prepared you are, the better chance you have of success in retirement, the more prepared you’ll be for potential pitfalls, and if you potentially run out of money, you’ll have a Plan B in place.

“This involves clearly identifying what you need money for – food, bills, etc – and then what you want money for –holidays, eating out, etc. Once you know what you want to achieve, work backwards and determine whether you will have enough, or need to take additional steps to get there.”

Macdonald highlighted research showing that 77 per cent of savers don’t actually know how much they need to fund their desired lifestyle in retirement.

Rory Brand, a financial planner at Johnston Carmichael Wealth, pointed to a constant factor in radical pension changes: “One thing that stays the same is taxation. So once you’re past your tax-free cash, if you get income from an annuity, you’ll be taxed on it.

“Draw-down is slightly different, and you’ve got options. You can take your tax-free cash bit by bit, or all up front. But anything which isn’t your tax-free cash will still be taxable. It’s just about making sure whatever you do suits your needs.”

When clients wanted to draw down income, Brand related, he always asked them why. One frequent answer was to buy something “cool”.

“My follow-up question is well, actually, do you have other money that you could use for that?”

Brand added: “If you’re going to take tax-free cash, make sure you know why it makes sense, that your investment options are right for now, but also right for your [long-term] plan.

“Retirements can last 40 years – your life will change, legislation will change, investments will change. So review, and don’t just review once, it has to be periodical. Review, review, review.”

Pay heed to the three needs

During the webinar, Ross Leckridge urged anyone planning for retirement to think about exactly what they wanted, then create a structured plan: “Grab a piece of paper – or spreadsheet, or download the latest money app – and jot down your capital needs, income needs, and other needs.”

Capital needs might be paying off your mortgage, or giving a gift to your children – and thinking about where you want to live.

Income needs are basic living expenses plus lifestyle costs, such as holidays, hobbies and socialising. “Other” might be the desire to leave a legacy, to your children, grandchildren or even a charity.

Leckridge said people should then look at guaranteed income – final-salary pensions and the state pension – regular income, such as rental income from property or dividends from businesses, and assets, including savings, premium bonds and share portfolios.

Then, he said, they should ask: does my plan work?

If it isn’t working, he said, you might need to reconsider your spending: “You’ve said you’re going to give these gifts to the kids, but are you prepared to at the cost of your own lifestyle? Or do you need to use resources differently?

If the plan was based on taking maximum pension and no tax-free cash, what if you flip that and take maximum tax-free cash and a smaller pension? Does that plug the gap sufficiently to make it work?