It depicts the young wizard and will be available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website later this month.

It is the first of four coins – modelled by Ffion Gwillim at the Royal Mint – featuring the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created a fully illustrated edition of the debut Harry Potter novel.

The other coins will feature the Hogwarts Express, Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts.

Wizard pocket money: The Royal Mint's new Harry Potter-inspired 50 pence coin

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The Mint will reveal the launch date for the new coin across its social channels in the coming weeks, but collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts can register for updates on its website.

Ms Gwillim described the Harry Potter illustrations as “iconic and recognisable”.

The Mint’s craftspeople reproduced Kay’s illustrations in colour.

The Royal Mint's Harry Potter Collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

J.K. Rowling’s book, partly penned in Edinburgh cafes and coffee shops, is the first in the Harry Potter series.

It went on to be made into a Hollywood blockbuster and made household names of Emma Watson – who played Hermione Granger – and Daniel Radcliffe, the boy wizard.

The success of the first Harry Potter book inspired Rowling to continue the series, which has made her one of the world’s most-read authors and a multi-millionairess.

Some coins in the range also feature an enchanting “latent feature”, which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25”, marking the anniversary year.

An advanced laser was used to imprint the intricate design on to coin-making tools to ensure accuracy.

Kay said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It is the same for most aspects of publishing – because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop. Then you think, ‘Oh, yeah! I did that’.

“This is completely new to me though, a coin.”

The first design was unveiled live to collectors and Potter enthusiasts on Thursday evening.

The “virtual unveiling” was held at the Royal Mint’s visitor attraction in South Wales.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer, said: “As the official maker of UK coins, we are delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

“This evening, we had the wand-erful opportunity to unveil the first design in the collection exclusively to collectors and Harry Potter fans across the world.

“The first coin in the collection, celebrating Harry Potter, will be available for collectors and fans to buy at the end of this month.”

Mandy Archer, editorial director at Bloomsbury Children’s Books, said: “The Royal Mint’s stunning coins are the perfect souvenir of Harry Potter’s silver anniversary.