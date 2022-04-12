With the recent state pension increase for 2022, critics have called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the UK government to do more to protect those in retirement age who rely on the state pension.

Here’s what you need to know about the New State Pension.

How much is the state pension in 2022?

The state pension and certain benefits have risen by 3.1% from Monday. The changes mean the basic state pension will rise by £4.25 a week to £141.85 a week, with the full state pension going up £5.55 a week to £185.15.

A single person aged 25 will see their universal credit allowance rise from £324.84 to £334.91 a month, or £4,019 a year, and child benefit rises 68p a week for the eldest child. Disability allowance is also going up by 3.1% and will automatically change for recipients.

Criticism of state pension increase 2022

However, economists have warned the uplift is not enough to offset the cost-of-living crisis. Rises are based on the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation calculated in September last year but current inflation levels are 6.2% and expected to hit more than 8% later this year due to soaring energy bills.

"When is a pay rise not really a pay rise? When the cost of the things you buy are increasing by more than the extra cash you're receiving,” said Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at investment firm AJ Bell. "Sadly, that is exactly the position millions of retirees find themselves in today as the state pension rises by 3.1% - exactly half the 6.2% CPI inflation figure recorded in February this year."

He pointed out that Chancellor Rishi Sunak scrapped the triple-lock guarantee because the price tag of £5 billion was deemed too high.

"Had the triple-lock been retained and an 8.3% earnings-linked increase applied, someone in receipt of the full flat-rate state pension would be seeing their weekly income bumped up to around £194.50 today,” Mr Selby added.

His comments come as a new survey found that one in eight Britons are delaying retirement for up to 10 years due to debt. Credit management company Lowell found that 21% of people are worried that their pension will not be enough to live on when they retire. One in six said they are delaying retirement for up to five years because they are in debt and 12% are delaying for at least 10 years.

"As the cost of living spirals and fuel bills skyrocket, those living off a pension will need to dip into savings in order to supplement their income - and dip much deeper than they would have done had the triple lock remained in place,” warned James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham. "While the 3.1% rise looked both fair and reasonable last October, the prevailing rate of inflation means it looks derisory today. The Chancellor could step in, but in the spring statement did little to rectify the situation - most pensioners spend more on heating than petrol, and are unlikely to be wowed by corporate tax cuts and R&D investment."

How does the state pension increase compare to living costs in Scottish cities?

Research from NerdWallet showed that Edinburgh was the ninth most expensive city to retire in. The company found that the weekly costs per person, without rent, come to £154.74 in total, £3.79 more than the national average. This leaves just £30.41 from the New State Pension each week, or £1581.32 per year.