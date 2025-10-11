Martyn James: What to do if your boiler breaks down or pipes pack in

​Martyn James knows what to do if nothing happens when you finally crack and turn the heating on

Have you given in and put the heating on yet? My fellow TV expert mates and I are having a heated debate (sorry) about when it's the right time to fire up the boiler. Do you wait for temperatures to drop to a certain level? Or does it make sense to stick another layer on for now?

There’s a serious point to this debate though. Concerns about the size of energy bills are at the forefront of all our minds at the moment. If money is tight, don’t suffer in the cold – call your energy company and ask them about the help available.

If you are putting on the heating, then be prepared. A lot can go wrong while your boiler and pipes lie dormant over the summer. Here’s what to watch out for.

A​ lot can go wrong with your heating system while your boiler and pipes lie dormant over the summer (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

What to do if the heating isn’t working

Hands up who understands their thermostat? According to the plumbers and electricians, one of the most common call-outs for heating systems result from the battery in the thermostat running out.

For many people, the extent of our relationship with a thermostat is shifting the buttons or dial a notch, so flashing displays or unusual symbols might make you think there’s a bigger problem with the boiler. Before you call for help, change the battery – you could save yourself a hefty fee!

Digital or smart thermostats can fool you too. There are loads of different types of smart thermostat, but as a general rule a flashing screen can mean the system is doing something like downloading software. However, it can also mean the thermostat is frozen or not functioning properly. Your instruction manual will tell you how to reboot the thermostat and troubleshoot the problem.

If you aren’t getting anywhere, photo the display and call the manufacturer before forking out for a plumber.

If that’s not working, then try turning the dials on the boiler and thermostat down and pressing the ‘boost’ button to see if the boiler kicks into life.

Failing that, repressurising is a relatively simple process for most boilers. Don’t launch straight into it though. Read the steps in the guide thoroughly first and make sure you are confident with the process.

You can find most boiler guides online and there are loads of online video guides to help you sort out problems too. Though do not attempt to disassemble the boiler yourself. Astoundingly, some people do attempt this. It rarely ends well.

When air becomes trapped in your radiators it can have an impact on how much heat they generate, so you’ll need to ‘bleed’ the radiators to get the most out of them.

Most energy companies have guides on how to do this online and recommend you bleed your radiators once a year even if they seem to be working fine.

Radiator keys are easy to replace and very cheap if you can’t find yours. However, you’ll need to prepare in advance. Turn off the heating, wait for things to cool down and make sure you’ve got a bowl and towel handy for any leakage. I find that baking tray for the Christmas turkey does the job!

If you’ve got blocked or leaking pipes, check first to see if the pipes are on your property (claim through your insurer) or outside it (the water company needs to sort this out).

Finding your pipe access points can save a lot of hassle should you ever need to make an insurance claim. It makes sense to have a look around your home for wet or discoloured patches – or have a hunt for the source of strange smells.

If you live in a communal property, speak to your landlord or building management committee about claiming on their building insurance.

Insurance claims can become complicated when repairs go wrong. I’ve heard of toilets crashing in to rooms below and holes left in countless walls while hunting for leaks. So make sure you get a full breakdown of the proposed works – and subsequent repairs – before they begin.