Martyn James: Spring is here… and so are the scammers

​Martyn James has got the lowdown on the scammers’ seasonal ploys – and how not to get caught out

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there’s one subject that drives people mad, it’s scammers. Spring is upon us and the scammers are out in force, adapting their cons to catch us out. Many of these attempts to steal your money are variations on common themes. But while the underlying methods may be the same as always, the way fraudsters lure you in adapts with the season.

Here’s my guide on all the latest spring and summer scams to watch out for.

QR codes and parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Oasis will perform three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Some scams are so simple yet effective it’s almost mind boggling. My inbox is currently filled with messages from readers complaining that they were tricked when trying to pay for private parking fees by scanning a QR code on the parking notice. It turns out that fraudsters have been sticking fake QR codes over the real ones. These codes direct you to a fake site where your bank details and cash are stolen – and you get fined for not paying the parking fee too! You can appeal parking fines should this happen, but I suggest routinely photographing the parking poster now, just in case.

Holiday booking scams

Watch out for fraudsters hiding on genuine holiday apartment booking websites. The main clue that some advertisers are dodgy is when they offer you a discount for paying by bank transfer or by using PayPal’s Friends and Family option. Both these methods of payment cannot generally be recalled. Only pay by credit or debit card or other e-payment system (like normal PayPal) that has a dispute resolution service. Don’t pay using links sent via holiday booking website messaging services either. Recent reports suggest it’s possible for some hotel and host messages to be compromised by hackers.

Passports, visas and fake sites

While not outright scams, a number of businesses lurk on search drives pretending to be ‘official’ services. These might include the passport office, visa services, the DVLA, StepChange or other leading organisations. These businesses charge a fee in order to process applications or claim refunds. But you don’t have to pay these fees if you contact the correct business. Many people tell me they didn’t realise they were on the wrong website until after they had paid up. This is blatant misrepresentation so if this happens to you, demand your money back.

Topical texts, emails and calls

The most effective scams are designed to get you to click on a link and enter in personal/banking details before your suspicions arise. These messages often reference topical events and purport to come from official government-linked organisations. Others are designed to look like financial firms and suggest you’ve spent large sums to panic you. Don’t click the link! Always go through the official website of the brand or organisation if you want to check.

Stranded abroad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s quite easy to hack social media accounts and email – and some messaging services and text messages can be ‘spoofed’ so they look like they’re from a genuine number. The ‘fake friends’ scam works by using these hacked or spoofed accounts. You receive a message from a friend or family member that suggests an unexpected event has left them stranded without cash, asking you to send a payment by bank or wire transfer. Don’t be fooled – contact the person by calling them directly instead.

Social media oversharing

Don’t put too much information about your holiday plans on social media. If you have an ‘open’ profile, you are effectively telling thieves that you’re not in. Lock down your profile and keep the details of the duration of your holiday vague.

Gigs and events

The news that Oasis fans have been tricked out of over £2 million in ticket scams is a reminder to us all that fraudsters make fortunes out of desperate fans. The most dangerous areas for ticket scams are forums and fan pages on social media. Don’t be fooled by photos of tickets from your new ‘friends’ online. Only buy through the official ‘returns’ option with the ticket agency. Even legitimate tickets can be cancelled if sold through unauthorised outlets.