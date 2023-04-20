The years between the late Queen being crowned and her son King Charles III’s coronation have seen a huge amount of change – not least in the price of everyday items.

King Charles will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey – the same venue and in a similar ceremony to that of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation over 70 years ago.

But much else has changed in the the intervening seven decades, with just the last few years seeing the global pandemic and cost of living crisis impacting lives across the the UK and the world.

Recent inflationary hikes have seen us pay more for products like butter and fruit, but how much more – or less – are we paying for life’s essentials and luxuries than we did back then?

Here’s how much 13 everyday items cost in 1953 – and what those prices equate to in 2023 taking account of inflation.

1 . A pint of beer Raising a glass to the new monarch in a pub back in 1953 would have set you back around 1s 10d, or 15p in modern money. That's equivalent to £2, which would still be a bit of a bargain compared to today's eye-watering bar prices. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Loaf of bread Popping to the bakers for a loaf of bread would have cost you around 7.5p in 1953. Adjused for inflation that would be around 67p. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pint of milk A pint of milk is one of life's staples, and would have cost you around 7p in 1953. That's about 63 taking account of seven decades of inflation. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . A television Not everything costs much more today. In 1953 you could expect to pay 60 guineas - or £63 - for a 14" television set. That would be a hefty £1,400 today. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales