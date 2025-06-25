Is a SIPP right for you? Five things Scots should know before investing

Opening a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) can be an excellent way of managing your wealth ahead of retirement, but is it the right option for you?

Adults in the United Kingdom have constantly been left in the dark when it comes to financial literacy and pensions. In fact, Hargreaves Lansdown claims that just 36% of people are aware that their pensions are invested in the stock market.

If you’re feeling as though you’re unsure of your options when planning your retirement, don’t worry, you’ve got plenty of company.

Thankfully, you also have plenty of options when building your pension pot. One increasingly popular approach is to embrace SIPPs, which allow you to pick and choose your pension investments on your terms.

This not only helps you to control your wealth as you reach retirement age, but you can also take a more hands-on approach to your savings.

But is a SIPP right for you and your financial goals? Let’s explore five things you should know before investing in your pension:

1. The Freedom of Choice

The greatest benefit of switching to a SIPP pension is that you have the freedom to choose your investments. Rather than limiting your choice to the funds offered by your pension provider, a SIPP allows you to build your portfolio from scratch, focusing on different asset classes like funds, shares, bonds, and even commercial property.

But this greater level of control isn’t for everyone. If you’re unsure of how to invest your pension funds, the freedom of choice when picking and choosing asset classes diminishes quickly.

Although it’s entirely possible for you to work alongside an advisor to shape your SIPP to match your individual financial goals, it may be worth asking yourself whether you have the time and commitment to take a more hands-on approach to building your pension pot.

2. Weighing Up Tax Perks

Another great aspect of opening a SIPP is that it opens the door to some excellent tax-efficient perks, like 25% tax relief paid by the government towards personal contributions.

If your circumstances mean that you’re no longer contributing to a workplace pension, for instance, it’s entirely possible to continue building your pension pot without relying on your employer to set your savings up.

This kind of personal pension is excellent for parents who haven’t returned to work after having children and allows more adults to continue contributing with strong tax perks.

However, if you already have existing pensions, make sure you weigh up the individual benefits you’re already receiving from different pots. In some circumstances, perks like tax benefits, lump sum options, and life insurance can help to make your existing pensions more efficient for your needs.

3. Restrictions on Opening SIPPs

There are very few restrictions in place when it comes to opening a SIPP ahead of your retirement, but there are some considerations that could affect your eligibility.

For instance, SIPPs are available to virtually anyone in the UK, provided that they are under the age of 75. Even if you’re a non-UK resident, some providers can offer options that cater to your circumstances. Parents have even been known to open SIPPs for their children to get an early start on retirement savings.

You’ll also need to keep in mind that any money you save in your SIPP will need to remain untouched until you’re at least 55 (or 57 from the 6th of April 2028).

4. Accessing Asset Classes

Switching to a SIPP opens the door to a greater range of asset classes, which is perfect if you have specific investment strategies in mind when saving for the future. But where can your money be invested when using a self-invested personal pension?

Investors are free to choose from the most available collective investment funds, stocks and shares in both the United Kingdom and overseas, investment trusts, and far-reaching alternative strategies, including property and bonds.

You can also zoom into certain industries and markets to build your exposure and share your thoughts with your financial advisor to shape a portfolio that truly reflects your expectations for your retirement pot.

5. Accessing Your SIPP Funds

For investors who want tax-efficient access to savings and a frictionless withdrawal process at any age, it might be worth looking towards a Stocks and Shares ISA rather than a SIPP. This is because any money you contribute to a self-invested personal pension can’t be accessed until you’re 55 years old, and this threshold is set to climb to 57 in 2028.

One exception to this can be found in instances where you’re forced to retire early due to your health. However, most pension schemes are designed to begin paying out from around the time you turn 65.

Making Your SIPP Suit Your Needs

SIPPs are an excellent way to take full control over your retirement while enjoying tax-free benefits that can really boost your pension pot in the future.

However, it’s always worth cross-checking your SIPP with your own financial wants and needs to ensure that your pension is working for you.

