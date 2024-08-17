How to steer clear of the horrors of hiring a car abroad - Martyn James

​Martyn James knows all the tricksof the rental trade and can help you avoid being conned on holiday

There are some subjects that grind our gears so much, I can’t possibly cover them in depth in this column. So when readers asked me to write about the horrors of hiring a car abroad, I found I’d written over 3,000 words before I knew it… and I wasn’t even half finished!

So in the interests of not being fired by my editor, here’s my heavily condensed guide to all the tricks car hire firms try to pull – and what to watch out for.

What to watch out for when hiring a car on holiday

Hiring a car gives you freedom on holiday – but look out for the hidden extras that can bump up your rental cost (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Credit cards. You must have a credit card in the name of the driver to hire a vehicle. You’ll also need to bring that specific card with you too. The car hire firm will check to see if you have enough credit to cover damage before they’ll let you drive off. In the eventuality that they decide money is owed to them when you return the car, they can – outrageously – automatically debit your account for any damage.

Damage excess fees. When you sign your contract, you’ll have a damage or collision ‘excess’ fee. This is what you have to pay if there’s a crash or minor damage to the vehicle that needs to be repaired. It’s not unusual for this to be £1,000 or more.

Car hire excess insurance. To cover you for this excess fee, the business will sell you insurance, just in case there is an accident. These policies can cost £200 or more – but you can easily buy alternatives online for as little as £20. Make sure the policy you buy covers the make and model of the car you are hiring.

Scratches and dents. By far the biggest complaint about car hire comes when the business claims that minor bumps or scrapes require major repairs. I’ve seen people billed for a whole new bumper as a result of a tiny scratch. Shockingly, some car hire companies have admitted not even making the repairs! This is where you’ll need that insurance policy.

High pressure sales. You’re tired, you just want to get to the destination and the firm tries to flog you loads of things you don’t need. Watch out for vehicle upgrades that invalidate your pre-purchased insurance, fuel-guzzling cars and other additional expenses. Worryingly, I’ve also heard of people who can only drive automatics being given manual vehicles – which is deeply irresponsible.

Petrol problems. You may be charged if you don’t return your car with a full tank of petrol. Or alternatively you may be asked to return it almost empty. Ask about any petrol penalties before you leave t•e desk.

Extras. Late pick up or plane landing late? That’ll be extra. Roof rack or child seat? Extra.

My tips to avoid being conned when hiring a car abroad

• Book in advance, shop around and read all the documents before you travel.

• Check the excess fees – the higher they are, the riskier it is to take out the contract.

• Take out a damage or collision insurance policy (sometimes called ‘zero excess’). Buy in advance rather than from the firm – it’s much cheaper.

• Ask about the deposit. If the firm ‘ring-fences’ a deposit, you can’t spend that money. If they debit your card and refund you on returning the vehicle, find out how long it takes for the credit to come back and if you can pay in the local currency, so you don’t lose out on exchange rates.

• Photograph the c ar from all angles. A representative from the firm will sign the car out with you. Make sure they write down every mark or scuff on their documents and photo the car from all angles too (check the boot). Do the same when you return the car.

• Keep all the paperwork and receipts for things like petrol.

• If you are in an accident, call the police and get copies of all documentation. Make sure you’ve checked with the hire firm what their procedures are too.