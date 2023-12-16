I love Christmas… but it can be a nightmare if your carefully laid plans fall apart.Here’s my guide to help you through some of the major festive failures that lie in wait at this time of year.

What if the presents don’t turn up?

Is there anything worse than waiting anxiously by the door for that special present for a loved one that hasn’t turned up on time? I don’t have a way to magically resolve that problem, but here’s how to cut your losses.

If you’ve ordered goods online and it’s within 14 days you can cancel and ask for a full refund. The same goes for orders where you’ve been given a specific delivery date (or estimate) – or where you haven’t but it’s over 30 days. This is something of a cold comfort but you can at least get your cash back.

A bit of forward planning should ensure that you’ve got a turkey to put in the oven this Christmas (stock.adobe.com)

If you don’t have a back-up prezzie plan then go virtual. Why not book an experience day, theatre tickets or something else that doesn’t need delivering. Pop the confirmation in a nice card and at least there’s something to unwrap on the big day.

My Christmas food delivery hasn’t delivered

The last few Christmases have been marred by disasters where turkeys (and other dinner centrepieces) haven’t turned up despite being on order for ages. This is where a bit of prepping the week before comes in handy. Clear your freezer and defrost it. Shop around locally for some good deals down the market or with local producers and buy a few affordable back-up dishes you can freeze. A turkey crown is a cheaper, storable option if you want to save Christmas.

You can pick up veg a week or so before the big day and it’s currently cold enough to hang it in bags outside (if possible). You can also freeze almost all vegetables, though check cooking guides before doing so.

Don’t book food deliveries on the 24th as you’ve stuffed if the turkey doesn’t turn up. A day or two before gives you room to negotiate with the retailer if they’ve made an error with your order. Compensation tends to be a bit rubbish, but you could ‘negotiate up’ and get a more expensive item at the same price. So check the retailer’s website for alternatives.

My train has been cancelled

If you’ve been on a train lately, you’ll know it can be a miserable experience if it’s overcrowded, understaffed or cancelled. So if you’re traveling home for Christmas, have a back-up plan.

There are lots of coaches zipping around the UK at this time of year – and they’re pretty cheap. Have a look at timetables online now. But be prepared to change your plans last minute.

Alternatively, you can always see if you can car pool your way back home with friends or colleagues. Don’t forget to buy petrol and treats for the journey!

I’m worried everyone will fall out

Stress. Overindulgence. Relatives. Christmas can be a testing time. No-one likes enforced fun, but there are a few things you can do to take the tension out of the big day.

Plan a walk with everyone before the sherry kicks in. This can also spare the chef some stress by getting everyone out of the house if you do it pre-dinner. There are lots of free things you can do on Christmas day at local parks or landmarks, though you might need to book in advance.

But my best tip is get some games in. Don’t bother with complicated or contentious board games that make people angry (you know the ones). Card games are the best options to entertain the full family. Get a pack of basic playing cards and a game of Uno and that will keep everyone occupied. Or why not pop to the local charity shop and pick up a load of the second-hand games they’ve got on offer? My friend swears by a tatty copy of Hungry Hippos that kept four hyperactive kids occupied for 48 hours last year!