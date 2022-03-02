Help with energy bills: How to apply to Scottish Government fund aiming to help with energy bills

The average energy bill is expected to increase by 54%, equating to just under £700 per year, following a rise in Ofgem’s price cap.

With Ofgem also able to make emergency changes if needed, energy bills could increase even more in the coming months and in the summer.

To help with the rising cost of living for Scots, households in Scotland can now apply directly to a £4 million Scottish Government fund to help them with increasing energy bills.

There are fears that millions across the UK could be pushed into fuel poverty as a result of spiking energy bills. Picture: John Devlin.

Here’s all you need to know about the Home Heating Support Fund and how to apply.

How to apply for help with energy bills

Applicants to the Home Heating Support Fund will need to provide evidence they have received advice from an accredited debt or energy advice agency.

After a tough winter for many households, energy bills could increase still further. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Registrations for help can be made until the end of March.

Over 400 charities, organisations, and advisers have already signed up as ‘referral partners’, so that they can make applications on behalf of their clients.

For households that have not already applied via a referral partner, you can make an online application with evidence of energy bills and proof of financial difficulties.

Anyone struggling with the application is also encouraged to contact Advice Direct Scotland advisers for free on 0808 800 9060, who can make applications to the fund on their behalf.

Targeted funding from the Home Heating Support Fund will reflect each individual’s circumstances, with extra support available for households where one person is over 75, living with a disability or illness, and/or living in a remote or island community.

Eligibility is based on households which are ‘self-rationing’ their energy, which means households that are deliberately limiting their energy use so that they can afford to spend money on other essentials.