Following the announcement in last week’s Spring Statement that fuel duty has been cut by 5p per litre, experts have revealed that residents of East Dunbartonshire have access to the most affordable fuel in Scotland.

For drivers in the county, filling up with a 55-litre tank of petrol (£83.71) will account for 13.62% of the typical weekly wage (£618.60) for the area .

The research, by financial comparison website Forbes Advisor, used data from the Office for National Statistics and Petrol Map (a live petrol price tracking website, which records fuel prices in every town and city of the UK). The objective was to compare the average weekly wage in every local authority in Scotland with its average cost of a 55-litre tank of petrol to uncover the areas worst hit by soaring petrol prices.

Undefined: readMore

“While some areas of Scotland such as East Renfrewshire are benefiting from relatively affordable fuel prices, the fact that a tank of petrol is consuming over 19% of weekly wages in some areas of Scotland is deeply concerning,” said Kevin Pratt, personal finance spokesperson at Forbes Advisor. “There’s a perfect storm of rising prices brewing at the moment which threatens to push people across Scotland towards genuine, deep financial hardship. Not just petrol, but gas and electricity bills, the cost of the weekly shop and services like mobile phones and broadband are just some of the bills that are rocketing upwards in an era of steepling inflation.

“This Friday (1 April) sees the latest hike in the domestic energy price cap. It is forecast to rise again sharply next October, when typical households could be facing annual bills of £2,500 - double what they are today. And let’s not forget that the cut in fuel duty is only temporary. If it is reinstated in 12 months, as planned, it will heap yet more unwelcome pressure on household budgets that are already stretched to - and in some cases beyond - breaking point.”

With that in mind, here are the ten areas in Scotland with the least affordable petrol prices, with the average fuel price for a full tank compared against the typical weekly wage.

Undefined: readMore

1. Angus The average weekly wage in Angus is £459, while the average petrol price is 162.20p/litre. This comes out to £89.21 for a 55-litre tank, meaning motorists may be spending 19.44% of their weekly wage on a single tank of petrol. Photo: iweta0077 / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Dumfries & Galloway Dumfries & Galloway's average weekly wave is slightly lower than in Angus, at £449.1. However, the fuel price is also lower, at 158.70p/litre and costing £87.28 for a full 55-litre tank. That means that those in Dumfries & Galloway will spend 19.43% of their weekly wage on petrol. Photo: James Murray / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Moray Moray is third on the list of Scottish areas with the least affordable petrol, with a 55-litre tank (£84.42) consuming 19.21% of the average weekly wage (£439.50) in the area. Photo: Steven Gardiner / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Inverclyde Inverclyde is next up on the list, with residents paying 19.16% of their weekly wage (£76.1) towards a tank of petrol (£91.24). The average petrol price per litre in Inverclyde is 165.90p. Photo: Khrizno / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales