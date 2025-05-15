Edinburgh ranks among the UK’s top cities for savers

New research reveals locals are leading the way in financial planning Edinburgh has been named one of the most savings-conscious cities in the UK, according to new research from Pepper Money — with residents searching online for budgeting tips and savings advice at some of the highest rates in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, which analysed search terms such as ‘best savings accounts’, ‘how to save money’ and ‘budgeting tips’, found that Edinburgh ranked third nationwide, with 90 savings-related searches per 100,000 people.

The findings suggest that people in the capital are increasingly focused on building financial resilience as the cost-of-living crisis stretches into 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Residents Embracing Smarter Saving

Man sat on a stack of coins

While inflation rose again to 3% in January and household spending remains flat, more people in Edinburgh appear to be taking control of their finances. According to the research, many are adopting proactive strategies, from reducing everyday expenses to exploring new ways to free up income.

Ryan McGrath, Director of Secured Loans at Pepper Money, comments,

“Our research highlights how saving and financial planning remain priorities for many individuals across the UK. People are becoming more proactive, not only reassessing their everyday spending but also exploring structured strategies to build stronger financial futures.” “With rising costs prompting a shift in behaviour, more people are embracing energy efficiency, second-hand shopping, and debt consolidation to free up disposable income and boost savings."

Why Are People Saving More in 2025?

Despite signs of recovery in the wider economy, confidence among consumers remains low. According to Pepper Money’s study, 63% of people say they’re still experiencing a drop in disposable income, making it harder to save. In response, financial literacy and smarter saving behaviours are becoming more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepper Money highlights that those with lower financial literacy can end up £20,000 worse off over time — underlining the importance of access to tools, education, and alternative financial solutions.

UK’s Top Cities for Savers:

Bristol – 118 searches per 100k Norwich – 97 searches per 100k Edinburgh – 90 searches per 100k Newcastle – 89 searches per 100k Birmingham – 84 searches per 100k

Full Ranking – UK’s Top 40 Cities for Savers: