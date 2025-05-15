Edinburgh ranks among the UK’s top cities for savers

New research reveals locals are leading the way in financial planning Edinburgh has been named one of the most savings-conscious cities in the UK, according to new research from Pepper Money — with residents searching online for budgeting tips and savings advice at some of the highest rates in the country.

The study, which analysed search terms such as ‘best savings accounts’, ‘how to save money’ and ‘budgeting tips’, found that Edinburgh ranked third nationwide, with 90 savings-related searches per 100,000 people.

The findings suggest that people in the capital are increasingly focused on building financial resilience as the cost-of-living crisis stretches into 2025.

Edinburgh Residents Embracing Smarter Saving

Man sat on a stack of coinsplaceholder image
Man sat on a stack of coins

While inflation rose again to 3% in January and household spending remains flat, more people in Edinburgh appear to be taking control of their finances. According to the research, many are adopting proactive strategies, from reducing everyday expenses to exploring new ways to free up income.

Ryan McGrath, Director of Secured Loans at Pepper Money, comments,

“Our research highlights how saving and financial planning remain priorities for many individuals across the UK. People are becoming more proactive, not only reassessing their everyday spending but also exploring structured strategies to build stronger financial futures.” “With rising costs prompting a shift in behaviour, more people are embracing energy efficiency, second-hand shopping, and debt consolidation to free up disposable income and boost savings."

Why Are People Saving More in 2025?

Despite signs of recovery in the wider economy, confidence among consumers remains low. According to Pepper Money’s study, 63% of people say they’re still experiencing a drop in disposable income, making it harder to save. In response, financial literacy and smarter saving behaviours are becoming more important than ever.

Pepper Money highlights that those with lower financial literacy can end up £20,000 worse off over time — underlining the importance of access to tools, education, and alternative financial solutions.

UK’s Top Cities for Savers:

  1. Bristol – 118 searches per 100k
  2. Norwich – 97 searches per 100k
  3. Edinburgh – 90 searches per 100k
  4. Newcastle – 89 searches per 100k
  5. Birmingham – 84 searches per 100k

Full Ranking – UK’s Top 40 Cities for Savers:

Rank City Total Search vol per 100k
1 Bristol 118
2 Norwich 97
3 Edinburgh 90
4 Newcastle 89
5 Birmingham 84
6 Huddersfield 78
7 Swindon 76
8 Plymouth 76
9 London 69
10 Reading 69
11 Ipswich 66
12 Glasgow 65
13 Coventry 61
14 Southend on Sea 60
15 Leeds 59
16 Milton Keynes 59
17 Swansea 57
18 Peterborough 55
19 Gloucester 54
20 Belfast 51
21 Poole 50
22 Bolton 49
23 Dundee 48
24 Portsmouth 47
25 Exeter 46
26 Sheffield 45
27 Oxford 43
28 York 41
29 Cardiff 39
30 Kingston upon Hull 38
31 Aberdeen 38
32 Leicester 36
33 Derby 35
34 Liverpool 35
35 Cambridge 33
36 Carlisle 28
37 Durham 27
38 Northampton 20
39 Nottingham 18
40 Manchester 18
