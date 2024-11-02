Don’t get mad, get even with delivery firms - Martyn James

Make sure you read the online guides with your chosen courier before sending any items (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

As the sales begin, Martyn James says you should know your rights when sending and receiving parcels

It’s that time of year when the sales begin, Christmas purchases are made… and we all collectively remember how frustrating package delivery companies are!

Don’t get mad though. Here’s my guide on how to get even when faced with a delivery disaster.

Your rights when receiving parcels

If you are waiting for a parcel from a retailer then there’s only one rule to remember. Your contract is with the shop not the delivery firm or the manufacturer.

The business that sold you the goods is responsible for getting them to you intact. This includes refunding you if the parcel or its contents are damaged. I’m pleased to confirm that this also includes when the parcel is not delivered to you personally or left where you told the retailer to leave it.

I hear from loads of readers who tell me that their parcel has gone missing in transit. So just to clarify, you are entitled to a refund if the parcel has been:

· Left somewhere you haven’t authorised.

· Left with an unauthorised neighbour.

· Left in a communal or unsecured area.

· Left outside a door (then goes missing).

Things get a bit more complicated if you’ve been sent a parcel or a gift by a friend or family member. Technically the recipient can complain to the business, but it’s often (slightly) easier for the sender to make the complaint. They will need their tracking number to do this. It makes sense to photo both the parcel and any receipt with the tracking number on it when you send an item so you have it to hand.

Your rights when sending parcels

Millions of people are taking advantage of online marketplace websites to sell second-hand goods. And that means lots of us are becoming more acquainted with the challenges of sending parcels.

It makes sense to prepare for the worst when sending a parcel. So make sure you read the online guides with your chosen courier before sending the item. Some couriers have surprisingly detailed instructions covering how certain items have to be packaged. These can be unnecessarily complicated, but make sure you follow them. I’d photo the item before and after you package it up so you have a record of doing this. Taking pics is vital if you’re selling goods so you can prove the item sent is in the condition you advertised it as.

Make sure you read the courier’s policy covering lost or damaged parcels, so you know your rights if something goes wrong.

Package delivery insurance

Insuring your delivery is one way to cover yourself for damaged or lost parcels. However, most package delivery insurance products aren’t actually insurance contracts. They are ‘service contracts’ - an agreement between you and the business. This subtle difference matters because you can’t go to the Financial Ombudsman if something goes wrong with service contracts, but you can with actual insurance policies

On top of that, most courier companies don’t cover you for damage to a surprisingly large number of items. One courier I checked excludes 171 different categories of items. The simplest way around this is to tell the courier company exactly what it is you’re sending and what it’s worth, before committing to using them.

New rules covering delivery companies

Parcel companies are regulated by Ofcom, who has raised a number of concerns over the behaviour and service provided by the main players. But unlike other Ofcom regulated industries, like broadband, TV streaming and mobile or landline phones, you can’t go to a free Communications Ombudsman if something goes wrong with a delivery company.

Ofcom introduced new rules for delivery firms last year which mean that couriers should be making it easy to contact them.

These rules state that if you complain to a parcel company, you should be told:

· Who to contact.

· Which channels you can use to make a complaint.

· What the complaint process will be, and how long it should take to resolve.

· That the complaint should be dealt with by staff who have received appropriate training.