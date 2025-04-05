Council tax is going up – so can you cut it?

​Martyn James flags up some quick fixes and concessions which could bring your bill back down

Bills bills bills! It’s been a busy start to April as I toured the studios of radio and television studios across the land to talk about bills going up and saving some cash.

One of the biggest sources of frustration that I’ve encountered relates to bills we are stuck with: in particular, council tax. But did you know there are a few ways you could reduce your council tax payments? Here’s my guide.

How do I cut my council tax bill?

There is one simple way to cut your council tax monthly payments – and it’s so simple, you’ll kick yourself when I explain it!

Almost all of the local authorities that set council tax in the UK will bill you over ten months, so you get February and March for free each year. However, you can ask your council to spread the payments over 12 months instead of ten.

If you’re paying £1,800 a year, then over ten months you pay £180 per month. But over 12, you pay £150 which saves you £30 a month. That’s a sixth off in real terms.

Single person discount

The most well-known council tax bill reduction is the single person discount. If you live alone then you can get a 25 per cent discount on your bill. The council are unlikely to have checked the Electoral Roll to automatically apply the discount so tell them asap.

If you share your home but someone moves out leaving you as the sole occupant then you’re allowed to apply for the discount from the day you became the sole occupant too.

Are you ‘disregarded?’

Lots of other people qualify for council tax discounts too. This is known by the clunky term ‘disregarded’ which reduces the number of ‘official’ residents, making you potentially eligible for the single person discount (or other bill reductions).

You might be disregarded on your council tax bill if they fall in to any of these categories:

If you are under 18 years old

On (some) apprentice schemes

If you are 18 or 19 years old and in full-time education

If you’re at college or university

If you’re under 25 years old and get funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency

If you’re a student nurse

Some people who fall in to more vulnerable categories might also be included; this is defined by the Government as having a severe mental impairment.

The level of discount can increase too, depending on your household and situation.

You’ll get 50 per cent off your bill if everyone living in your household is disregarded.

You’ll get 25 per cent off your bill if you pay council tax and either live on your own or everyone else in your home is disregarded.

Finally, if everyone in the home is a student or classifies as having a significant mental impairment, you won’t pay any council tax.

What if you or someone you live with has a disability?

If you or someone you live with has a disability or is ‘severely mentally impaired’ you may also get a discount on council tax. What’s more, you could also have your property moved in to the next cheapest council tax band if you live in a property that’s larger than you would need if you were not disabled.

This might include having an extra bathroom, the structure has been modified to accommodate your needs and you have extra space for a wheelchair.

Empty and second homes

Sometimes your home might be empty for a while – if you’re in hospital, for example, or if your home is being renovated or repaired. Discounts are available, though this varies from council to council.

There are no discounts available for second homeowners in Scotland, however. In fact, new powers enabling councils to charge up to double the full rate of council tax on second homes came into force this week – andd 29 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities have confirmed that second homeowners will have to pay the higher charge in their areas.