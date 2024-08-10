It’s easy to be caught unawares and get landed with an expensive bill to pay, warns ​Martyn James

Take a walk down any high street in the UK, and you’ll see endless people bumping into things while staring intently at their phones.

We’ve become so reliant on our mobile phones that when we’re forced to cope without them, we can feel a little helpless. This is particularly true on holiday, when you might not speak the language and need access to information quickly and efficiently.

Yet for such an essential possession, we often don’t understand much about the basics of how our phones work. In fact, top of the list of questions I hear at this time of year is: what is data roaming?

The simplest way to avoid charges is to use the free Wi-Fi where you are staying for big data downloads, excursion planning and long phone calls (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Here’s my guide to using your phone abroad – and how to avoid a pricey bill.

What is data roaming?

Data roaming simply means using your phone when you are outside of the UK. When you turn your phone on after the plane lands, your mobile will search for the nearest local network and connect you to it.

Regulator Ofcom found that a fifth of all holidaymakers were not aware that roaming can involve charges and a further fifth didn’t do any research on charges before traveling.

When we connect to the internet away from home, we use our ‘data allowance’ – the amount of data you are allowed to use online each month. When abroad you’ll pay more for this data usage, unless your phone provider allows free roaming. You’ll also pay for traditional mobile phone functions too, like calls, texts, and sending pictures.

After Brexit many UK networks reintroduced data roaming charges. These tend to be around £2 a day in the EU. Of course, in non-EU countries, you always could run up titanic bills for using your data or phone. In many cases, the lack of warnings meant people didn’t realise that their time online was costing them a fortune.

How do I avoid being charged?

Finally, some good news for travellers! From October 2024, mobile phone companies will have to notify us when we start ‘roaming’. They’ll also need to be clear about charges and when they apply, so we don’t get caught out by hefty costs. However, those rules aren’t in play just yet. So how do you avoid charges?

The simplest option is to use the free Wi-Fi where you are staying for big data downloads, excursion planning and long phone calls. Wi-Fi abroad is improving but can still be a little flaky, so remember to check regularly that it is actually on.

Most mobile phone companies allow you to set your own spending limits abroad – but often only for data, so beware of those calls and texts (particularly sending pictures and videos). You can also buy ‘add on’ or ‘bolt on’ roaming packages but make sure you speak to the supplier first so you understand exactly how they work.

Another option is an ‘eSim’. This doesn’t involve swapping the sim card in your phone. Think of it more as a virtual Sim that you buy, load up with cash and use with your phone. This will then give you ‘local rates for local people’ and can be much cheaper. But again, watch out for call and text charges which aren’t usually covered by the eSim. You can also just buy an actual Sim card for pay as you go abroad, though your number will change.

Switch off your voicemail. I was recently contacted by a reader who told me that she’d been hit with £180 just for receiving voicemail messages. Yes, this can happen. Of course, if you are super cautious, you can just stay on airline mode when you are out and about on holiday.

A big controversy over the last few years has been charges incurred while in ‘international skies or waters. I’ve heard about numerous occasions when people’s phones connected to mysterious networks as they travelled by boat around the world or by plane. Obviously, your phone should be in airline mode in the air, but be wary if you are cruising.