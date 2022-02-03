For the first time since 2004, the Bank of England raised interest rates in back-to-back years in an unexpected move.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% and suggested that further increases are on the way.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-4 to raise rates from 0.25% to 0.5%.

A general view of the Bank of England on the day the February Monetary Policy Report was released, on February 3, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Here’s all you need to know about what this means and why it took place.

What are the Bank of England interest rates?

The Bank of England’s base interest rate is the UK’s most influential rate and its official borrowing rate.

The purpose of this base rate is to help to regulate inflation.

The Bank of England defines interest rates as "what you pay for borrowing money, and what banks pay you for saving money with them”.

Rising interest rates mean that consumers will see very little interest on their savings, but will be able to borrow money at long-term fixed rates.

Why did the Bank of England change interest rates?

The government sets the Bank of England an inflation target to keep it balanced.

From there, the MPC then votes on the interest rate that would suit best.

The current increase was due to rising energy bills pushing inflation higher than expected.

The original prediction for April 2022 was 6%, but is now expected to be closer to 7.25%.

As a result, the MPC concluded that an immediate rise was necessary due to the fears of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The Bank of England said it would likely continue to raise rates this year and in 2023, rising to 1.5% by mid-2023.

How does the Bank of England interest rate affect mortgages?

When it comes to mortgages, a rise in interest rates could see variable rate mortgage payments go up.

If you’re on a fixed rate mortgage, then you will be protected from any such changes for the period that you are fixed for.