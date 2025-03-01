Your mobile phone bill is likely to rise next month – but if you are out of contract you could land a much better deal (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

​Spring is in the air, but that means houshold bills are going up. Martyn James suggests tips for coping

April is a time for optimism, as spring gets under way, the days get longer and there’s a chance that the weather might finally improve.

But in recent years, it’s also become ‘Awful April’ – the time of year where all your household bills go up. This year isn’t looking great, but there are a few ways you can cut your bills if you are worried about costs. Here’s my guide.

Energy bills

The latest energy price cap kicks in this April and it turned out to be unexpectedly high at 6.4 per cent, or an extra £111 a year on average.

Millions of people are still struggling paying off the debts they’ve built up over this particularly chilly winter. So now is the time to consider fixing the price you pay for your energy bill if you’re worried about future volatile price rises. There are actually some quite good deals out there. Remember my four factors to consider when fixing the price you pay for energy though:

Duration. How long is the contract?

Discount. How much are you saving over the term of the contract?

Volitivity. Are you tied to a deal that can go up as well as down?

Exit fees. How much do you have to pay to get out of the contract early?

Broadband and mobile phone contracts

I’ve mentioned in my column recently that mobile and broadband companies are not allowed to hit you with massive, inflation-linked price hikes mid-contract. However your contract can still go up every year, and if you are still on your old contract, it can go up by around 6.4 per cent on average.

However, more than seven million people are ‘out of contract’ on their broadband deals and it’s likely that an equal number of mobile customers are at the end of their deals too. And that means that you could save big money by finding a better deal. It’s possible to halve your bills if you are savvy and negotiate a good price.

If you are stuck mid-contract, you’ll need to demonstrate that the business isn’t providing a good service to exit without fees. However, look for a letter from your telecommunications service providers right now, as these may allow you to leave your contract before April without a fee!

Council tax

Council tax is usually billed over ten months, with two free months at the end of the term. However, if money is tight, why not ask the council to spread the money over 12 months instead? If your home now or in the past was in the wrong band, you could potentially claim a rebate (check with each council).

Make sure you are claiming your discounts too. If you live alone then you can get a 25 per cent discount on your bill. There’s also a big list of exemptions and discounts to the tax too.

Insurance and subscriptions

Insurance firms must give you four weeks’ notice that your current contract is due to expire. This matters, if you call and threaten to walk three to four weeks before the expiry of the deal, you could get a major discount. Readers have reported that they’ve knocked off up to £200 of their bills, so get cheeky!

You’ll also find your other regular subscriptions are up. Look for ways you can roll things like TV streaming sites into your broadband deals, which could save you £120 or more each year. Or just ditch the ones you don’t want or need.