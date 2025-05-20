A quick guide to navigating probate in Scotland in 2025

When a person dies, someone needs to deal with all their accounts, property and belongings (their ‘estate’). The process of dealing with this is called ‘estate administration’, but often referred to as ‘probate’.

In Scotland, around 50% of estates will require a special document from the Sheriff Court called a ‘Grant of Confirmation’. This document gives the authority to the person or people responsible to deal with all the assets/accounts in the estate.

This guide outlines all the essential terms you need to know, the processes you need to follow if you are responsible for dealing with it, and the changes you need to be aware of for 2025, particularly in terms of inheritance.

Key terms explained

Dealing with a deceased's estate in Scotland shouldn't be complicated.

Before you begin to navigate probate, it’s helpful to understand the key terms involved.

Most people are already familiar with a Will – a legal document written by the deceased person before they died, which details how their estate should be distributed upon their death, and who is responsible for dealing with it – the ‘executor(s)’.

If there’s no Will, either the spouse or the closest blood relative will need to be appointed as the ‘executor-dative’. Strict rules are in place to decide how the estate will be distributed, these are called the ‘rules of intestacy’.

Rules of intestacy

When there’s no Will. if there is a surviving spouse or civil partner they will be entitled to inherit a portion of the estate called ‘prior rights’ first, which include the deceased person’s house up to £473,000 in value, a portion of their ‘movable’ estate (everything except property) up to the value of £50,000 if there are children and £89,000 if there are none, and household contents up to the value of £29,000. The rest of the estate will be distributed using a strict hierarchy, which may or may not reflect the deceased’s wishes.

If no immediate family exists, the estate will pass to other relatives, such as siblings or cousins – and if no relatives can be found, the estate will be transferred to the Crown.

Administering an estate

Executors must determine how much the estate is worth to make sure no Inheritance Tax is due. As part of the court Grant of Confirmation process, executors need to compile a detailed inventory of all assets and liabilities.

Once submitted, applications typically take 1-3 months to process and, when Confirmation is granted, executors will have the legal authority required to access all the deceased person’s accounts, sell or transfer their property, and distribute the estate to the beneficiaries.

Key considerations for 2025

It’s important to note that executors are also responsible for settling any outstanding debts, including mortgages, loans and taxes. The individual Inheritance tax (IHT) threshold is currently £325,000, but other exemptions can be used in certain circumstances.

The IHT threshold is currently frozen, but house prices nonetheless continue to rise, meaning an increasing number of middle-income families are liable for inheritance tax. Executors must therefore assess their need for professional assistance carefully. Changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief could likewise impact previously exempt estates, adding further complexity. A proactive approach is advised here, with concerned parties advised to seek expert advice even in cases where a solicitor isn’t legally required, to ensure they fully understand their tax obligations.

Recent changes to the rules also mean that, from April 2027 onwards, pension pots will be included in the estate, which will increase the number of taxable estates.

What happens if the executor can’t or won’t act?

In Scotland, executors of a Will can be removed or replaced in certain circumstances after the death of the Will writer.

The most straightforward is when the executor themselves agrees to step down. A simple document will be drafted and must simply be signed by the executor to formalise their resignation. In the case of voluntary replacement, the new executor would also sign.

If an executor becomes physically or mentally incapable of performing their duties, however, a medical certificate that confirms their incapacity is required from their GP.

Executors can be removed if they act improperly and/or fail to fulfil responsibilities as an executor, though these rare cases require a petition to the Court of Session, which will only accept very specific circumstances, beyond mere lack of cooperation.

Legal thresholds and the role of solicitors

One key thing to be aware of during probate is that Scottish law does not require a solicitor to administer an estate, unless there is no Will and the estate exceeds £250,000 in value. Even where a solicitor isn’t required, however, particularly given recent changes in inheritance tax rules, it is advisable to seek expert guidance.

Weighing up professional assistance

Many executors choose to work with a solicitor due to the complexity of probate. Yet, whilst they can ensure all the necessary paperwork is completed correctly, reducing the chances of application rejection or errors, solicitors’ fees can be significant. Because legal firms often deal with high caseloads, relying on a solicitor for probate when not strictly necessary can also introduce unnecessary delays up to a year long.

Those managing estates with a Will, or below the £250,000 threshold when there is no Will may therefore find handing probate independently, with the help of online probate guidance services, much easier. This reduces the stress and risk involved in handling probate completely alone, presenting a more accessible, cost-effective, time-efficient form of help.