Spend, spend, spend – there’s just 100 days left to use paper Bank of England notes

People have just 100 days left to use the paper Bank of England £20 and £50 banknotes remaining in circulation.

September 30 is the last day that the Bank’s paper £20 and £50 banknotes will have legal tender status.

It is encouraging anyone who still has them to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office before the end of September.

While the majority of paper £20 and £50 banknotes in circulation have been replaced with new polymer versions, there are still more than £6 billion-worth of paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith, and over £8 billion-worth of paper £50 banknotes featuring entrepreneur Matthew Boulton and engineer James Watt, in circulation.

That is more than 300 million individual £20 banknotes, and 160 million paper £50 banknotes.

It is a year since the Bank first issued the polymer £50 banknote featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker and scientist Alan Turing.

The Turing £50 completed the Bank’s “family” of polymer notes, with all of its denominations – £5, £10, £20 and £50 – now printed on polymer.

The Bank of England’s chief cashier Sarah John said: “Changing our banknotes from paper to polymer over recent years has been an important development, because it makes them more difficult to counterfeit, and means they are more durable.