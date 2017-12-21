Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin to open new restaurant

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin has announced he is to open his fourth restaurant in Edinburgh.

The chef says the new venue, which will be in Edinburgh's Bruntsfield district, is a "different format" to the rest of his eateries, which include his eponymous fine dining restaurant in Leith, bistro The Scran and Scallie and Castle Terrace.

Kitchin, who has appeared as a guest judge and mentor on MasterChef, and has competed on the Great British Menu, said: “We’ve been searching for a venue in the Southside of the city for a long time now and are pleased to have found the ideal location on Bruntsfield Place. We aim to create a space with a genuine neighbourhood feel that locals will want to visit, time and again.

“Like our other restaurants, the new venue will be a different concept which we’re really excited about. We’re pleased to be creating new opportunities and challenges for our immensely talented and growing team of staff. From day one, we’ve set out to really push the boundaries and continue to challenge ourselves, our team and our cooking, and the new restaurant will signal another exciting chapter in our journey.”

He said the new venture would follow the "From Nature to Plate" philosophy adopted at his other restaurants, but will present a "fresh new proposition" to his other venues.

The restaurant, at Bruntsfield Place, is in a building formerly occupied by a running shop.

The venue is currently under refurbishment and is set to open in summer 2018.