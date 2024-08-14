Michelin-starred chef shares 6 best Edinburgh Festival eating out recommendations

Tomas Gormley | Stephen Lister

These are some top tips from a chef in the know

Tomás Gormley is formerly of Michelin-starred Leith restaurant, Heron, and is now chef owner at Cardinal, Skua, and fried-chicken pop-up, Coop, which is at Fettle cafe every evening throughout August..

When he’s not in front of the stove, he’s checking out some of the Capital’s best eating spots.

Below, he shares six of his favourites, from a top baker on the fringes of the city, to something hot and spicy on Leith Walk.

SPITAKI - “This is currently my favourite local restaurant. They do really great Greek small plates, all packed with flavour and it feels authentic. I love sitting outside on a (rare) sunny day, with a cold Mythos and some chicken souvlaki. Spitaki will be popping up at the Lucky Penny Fringe Bar at 19-20 Teviot Place during August too”.

133-135 East Claremont Street (0131 556 9423, www.spitaki.co.uk)

CHORRITO - “For excellent tacos and equally great service. Their menu changes weekly, so there’s always something new to try. Located on Leith Walk, they also produce their own hot sauce range which is unreal and available to buy in store”.

126 Leith Walk (www.chorritosauce.com)

PATINA - “They have an excellent bakery at the front as well as an incredible dining room that doubles up as a live music venue, where they regularly host musicians to play while you eat from their concise but considered menu. It’s a bit further out of the city in Edinburgh Park, but well worth hopping on the tram for!”

New Park Square, 2 Airborne Place (0131 573 0851, www.patinaedinburgh.com)

THAMEL - “They opened a couple of months ago and I’ve already been twice. From the team behind Gautam’s and Solti, Thamel does Nepalese plates that are great to share. They also have a super interesting cocktail menu and a speakeasy bar downstairs. Definitely order the biryani, it’s a real treat”.

7-11 East London Street (0131 526 4114, www.thamel.co.uk)

CAFE ST HONORE - “It took me way too long to finally check out this Edinburgh institution. The menu changes daily to reflect the seasons. Neil Forbes and his team’s unwavering commitment to organic and sustainably sourced produce and big, bold, classic cooking is a delight”.

34 Thistle Street NW Lane (0131 225 2211, www.cafesthonore.com)