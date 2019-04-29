McDonald's is giving customers £5 off food - but only this week

Have your say

McDonald's customers can enjoy a discount off their food orders this week as part of a special money-saving offer.

The fast food chain is giving customers up to £5 off orders throughout the week, no matter what you choose from the menu.

Discount orders

The rare promotion is valid on all McDonald's food items, from breakfasts and Big Macs to Happy Meals.

Customers can enjoy three money-saving offers throughout this week, saving them either £1 off a £5 spend, £3 off a £10 spend or £5 off a £20 spend.

Each offer can be used once within the week, although they can't all be used for the same transaction.

How to claim the offer

The promotion is valid from today (Mon 29 Apr) until Sunday 5 May, and can be used on in-restaurant, takeaway or table service orders.

However, to redeem the discount you need to download the free McDonald's app.

The offer can also be claimed at any time of the day, from breakfast orders to late night feasts.